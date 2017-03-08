Morningside Softball earns road sweep

Ninth-ranked Morningside swept University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 8-4 and 7-2 in a Wednesday softball doubleheader in Chickasha, Okla.

The two victories raised the Mustangs’ record to 13-3.

Morningside scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie to win the opener.

The Mustangs took a 6-4 lead when a Rachel Koch double drove in Tracey Edwards, who singled to start the inning, and Elin Landgren, who reached on a fielder’s choice. Morningside scored the last two runs in the seventh when Allie Martinez walked with the bases loaded and McKenzie Anderson had a RBI sacrifice bunt.

Morningside led 4-1 after three innings before the Drovers tied the score at 4-4 with a three-run fifth inning.

The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Edwards led off the game with a triple and scored on a passed ball.

Morningside took a 3-1 lead in the second on a home run by Moriah Bohlmann and a RBI double by Edwards. The Mustangs added another run in the third when Koch singled and scored on an error.

The Mustangs had 11 hits in the opener, including a single, double and triple by Edwards and a double and two singles by Koch. The Mustangs’ other hits were a home run by Bohlmann, a double by Anderson and singles by Landgren, Abby Conner and Allie Martinez.

Winning pitcher Rachel Henks allowed four runs, only two of them earned, on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Henks pitched four shutout innings of relief to get the win in the nightcap. Henks blanked the Drovers on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.

Mustang starter Andrea Medinger allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits over the first three innings.

Science and Arts took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before the Mustangs used a RBI single by Koch in the third inning and a sacrifice fly by Anderson in the fourth to tie the score.

The Mustangs broke the 2-2 tie with a three-run sixth inning that featured a two-run double by Koch.

Morningside plated a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on a RBI double by Mara Amsberry and a RBI sacrifice bunt by Edwards.

Bohlmann had three singles to pace a nine-hit Morningside offensive attack. Amsberry had a double and single, while Koch had a double, single and three RBIs. The Mustangs other two hits were singles by Conner and Emilee Dorpinghaus.

Morningside will open play in the McPherson Tournament with games against Bethany and York on Thursday in McPherson, Kan.