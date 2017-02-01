Morningside Men’s Volleyball loses

Morningside’s men’s volleyball team lost an American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Conference match at city rival Briar Cliff by a 25-23, 25-20, 29-27 verdict on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs’ Naone Passi slammed a match-high 16 kills, while teammate Raul Rivera Rojas led all performers with 15 digs to go along with 11 kills for a double double.

Jacob Brand was the Mustangs’ most effective attacker with eight kills and only one error in 12 attack attempts to finish with a .583 hitting percentage to lead all performers.

Passi, Rivera Rojas and Brand combined for 35 of the Mustangs’ 42 kills.

Rivera Rojas accounted for almost half of the Mustangs’ 33 digs with his match-high 15 digs.

Mustang setters Caden Toben and Elijah Magat dealt 23 and 16 assists, respectively.

The Mustangs’ other leaders were Rivera Rojas with two ace serves and Ryan Coyle with one solo block and two block assists.

The loss dropped the Mustangs’ record to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

Morningside will compete in the Grand View Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.