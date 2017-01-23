Morningside Men’s Volleyball drops home opener

Morningside became the first team to win a set from Ottawa this season when the Braves spoiled the Mustangs’ home opener with a 25-16, 25-17, 27-29, 25-17 victory in Sunday’s American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Conference men’s volleyball match.

Ottawa, which swept conference opponents Briar Cliff and two-time defending NAIA National Champion and No. 1-ranked Missouri Baptist earlier this season, climbed to 3-0.

The Mustangs, who opened the campaign with a 3-1 loss at No. 2 Grand View, dropped to 0-2.

Daniel Jacobs slammed a match-high 21 kills and had only four errors in 32 attack attempts en route to a .531 hitting percentage for an Ottawa team that attacked at a .400 clip. Matt Pimblett was right behind with 19 kills and a .452 hitting percentage.

Raul Rivera Rojas had 11 kills for Morningside, which finished with a .193 hitting percentage. Braden Hall was next with nine kills, followed by Jacob Brand with eight kills and a team-high .294 hitting percentage. Oscar Alvarez Cancel added six kills.

Naone Passi and Hall led the Mustangs’ defensive court coverage with five and four digs, respectively, while Brand led their defensive effort at the net with one solo block and three block assists.

Caden Toben topped the Mustangs with 32 assists and had two of their three ace serves.

Morningside will travel to Lamoni, Iowa, on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. non-conference match against Graceland.