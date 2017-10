The Morningside Men’s Basketball team knocked off Saint Mary in their season opener Tuesday night, 80-76.

Brody Egger had a team-high 18 points to lead the Mustangs while Alex and Tyler Borchers were also in double figures with 14 and 13, respectively.

Morningside is back in action on Friday, taking on College of the Ozarks on the road at 7:30 p.m.