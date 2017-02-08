Morningside Men win at Dordt; Women upset

Morningside’s men’s basketball team rallied from a 42-37 halftime deficit when it defeated Dordt 83-78 on Wednesday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

The win was the fifth in the last six games for the Mustangs, who improved their record to 19-7 to climb within one victory of a 20-win season. Morningside improved its record to 9-6 in the GPAC and avenged a 95-88 home court setback against the Defenders earlier this season.

Bryce Koch led the Mustangs with 19 points and was joined in double figures by Ryan Tegtmeier with 15, Pierce Almond with 14, Brody Egger with 13 and Alex Borchers with 11.

Almond got hot in the second half when he made four 3-point field goals in the first five minutes to spark the Mustangs’ comeback.

The Mustangs opened the second half with an 18-3 scoring run to take a 55-45 lead on a 3-pointer by Almond with 15:32 left in the game. After a free throw by the Defenders’ Josh Van Lingen, Almond struck from 3-point range again to give the Mustangs a 58-46 lead with 5:03 left.

Morningside pushed its advantage to 15 points for its largest lead of the game when Koch made a pair of free throws with 12:59 left to put the Mustangs in front 63-48.

The Mustangs led by 10 points, 72-62, with 7:24 left before the Defenders reeled off 10 unanswered points to tie the score at 72-72 on a 3-pointer by Alex Terpstra with 3:25 left.

Morningside took the lead for good when Alex Borchers scored with 3:12 left to put the guests up 74-72.

The Mustangs scored their final six points of the game from the free-throw line, where they made 23 of 31 attempts for the night.

Morningside shot 44.6 percent from the field and made 10 of 22 3-point field goal attempts for 45.5 percent. Dordt shot a chilly 37.5 percent to nullify its 46-30 rebounding advantage.

Tegtmeier led the Mustangs with eight rebounds, while the Defenders’ Andrew O’Donnell and Chandler Brunsting each had nine caroms to share game honors.

Dordt’s Alec Henrickson claimed game scoring honors with 25 points.

Borchers dealt a game-high five assists and Almond led all performers with three steals.

Morningside will host Doane in a 4 p.m. GPAC contest on Saturday.

Dordt scored its biggest victory of the women’s basketball season with an 82-75 upset triumph against eighth-ranked Morningside on Wednesday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

The Defenders, 10th in the 11-team GPAC standings, shocked a surging Morningside team that had won 12 of its last 13 games to climb a season’s high 14 games over the .500 mark at 20-6.

Wednesday’s setback dropped the Mustangs to 20-7 overall and 11-6 in the GPAC. Dordt picked up its fourth win in the last five games to climb to 12-15 overall and 4-13 in the league.

Dordt shot 50.9 percent from the field, including a 12-for-22 showing from 54.6 percent from the 3-point arc, and pounded the Mustangs on the boards with a 47-33 rebounding advantage. The Defenders capitalized on a dismal shooting performance by Morningside, which shot only 36.6 percent for the game, including a woeful 23.7 percent showing in the first half when the hosts built a 39-25 advantage by the intermission.

Freshman guard Annie Rhinesmith did the most damage to the Mustangs. Rhinesmith, who took a modest 7.0-point scoring average into the contest, burned the Mustangs with an eight-for-nine shooting performance from the 3-point arc and finished with a season’s high 24 points to share game scoring honors with Morningside’s Madison Braun, who did all of her scoring in the second half. Rhinesmith also dealt a game-high six assists.

Jamie Gesink gave the Defenders a double double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Dordt also received double figure scoring from Kim Kroeze with 11 points and Paige Engbers with 10. Shae Pollema led the hosts with 11 rebounds.

Lauren Lehmkuhl, this week’s GPAC Player of the Week, led the Mustangs with a double double of 22 points and 11 rebounds for her seventh double double of the season. Lehmkuhl drilled five of nine 3-point shots and matched Pollema for game rebounding honors. Lehmkuhl led the Mustangs in rebounding for the seventh game in a row and for the ninth time in the last 10 games.

Braun and Lehmkuhl combined for 46 of the Mustangs’ 75 points. Sydney Hupp joined them in double figures with 11 points for her fifth straight double figure effort and Lexi Ackerman just missed twin figures with nine tallies to go along with seven rebounds and a team-high four assists. No one else scored more than three points for the Mustangs.

Morningside trailed 24-10 after the first quarter and fell behind by a game-high 19 points when Kroeze made a basket with 3:58 left in the second quarter to give the Defenders a 34-15 lead.

The Mustangs, who trailed 39-25 at the half, cut the deficit to eight points, 59-51, going into the fourth quarter.

Morningside went on a 9-0 scoring run to open the fourth quarter and took its only lead of the second half, 60-59, when Hupp turned an offensive rebound into a 3-point play with 7:48 left in the game.

Dordt answered with a 3-point play by Kroeze to regain the lead at 62-60 with 7:36 left and never trailed again.

Morningside will host Doane in a 2 p.m. GPAC contest on Saturday.