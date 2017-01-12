Morningside Men lose to Dordt; Women win

Morningside’s men’s basketball team continued to be cursed on its home court in conference games when the Mustangs dropped a 95-88 GPAC verdict against visiting Dordt on Wednesday.

The setback dropped the Mustangs’ record to 14-6 overall and 4-5 in the GPAC, including a 1-3 mark in GPAC home games. The Mustangs are a perfect 4-0 on their home court in non-conference games.

Dordt, which climbed to 11-10 overall and 2-7 in the league, stung the Mustangs with its 3-point shooting with a 14-for-29 performance from the arc. The Defenders shot 45.5 percent overall, compared to a solid 50.0 percent effort by the Mustangs.

Morningside, one of the best free throw shooting teams in the nation, had a rare off night at the foul line, where it made only seven of 14 attempts. The Defenders made 21 of 28 free throw bids to outscore the Mustangs by a 14-point margin from the charity stripe and outrebounded the hosts by a 47-33 margin.

Dordt led 40-38 at the intermission and the teams were tied at 63-63 with 11 minutes left in the game before the Defenders took control with a 24-10 scoring run to open a 14-point lead, 87-73, with 4:26 left in the game.

Alec Henrickson scored a game-high 23 points to lead a group of six Dordt players in double figures.

Pierce Almond led the Mustangs with 20 points and was joined in double figures by Ryan Tegtmeier with 19 points, Bryce Koch with 18 and Brody Egger with 11.

Tegtmeier scored all 19 of his points in the second half, while Koch scored his 18 points behind an eight-for-11 shooting performance from the field to shoot 50 percent or higher for the 12th game in a row.

Tyler Borchers just missed double figures with nine points, followed by Alex Borchers with seven tallies.

Dordt freshman Marcus Winterfeld went for a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Taylor Feenstra (13 points and nine rebounds) and Dalton Franken (10 points and nine rebounds) just missed double-doubles.

Koch led the Mustangs with eight rebounds to go along with a game and career-high five steals.

Aside from his game-high 23 points, Henrickson also dealt a game-high eight assists. Alex Borchers led the Mustangs with five assists.

Morningside will host Mount Marty to an 8 p.m. GPAC tipoff on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Mustangs posted their highest scoring total of the season when they blew out the Lancers 113-87 earlier this season on Nov. 16 in Yankton, S.D.

Nationally ranked Morningside won its seventh game in a row with a 94-77 GPAC women’s basketball victory against a hot shooting Dordt team on Wednesday in Sioux City.

The Mustangs, ranked 11th in the latest NAIA Division II Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, climbed to a season’s high 10 games over the .500 mark at 15-5 and improved to 6-4 in the GPAC.

In order to extend their winning streak, the Mustangs had to overcome one of the best offensive performances of the season by a Defender team that remained winless in the GPAC at 0-10 and dropped to 8-12 overall. Dordt, which entered the contest with a team shooting mark of only 37.4 percent from the field, shot 54.5 percent en route to its second highest point total of the season.

Morningside, which scored over 90 points for the fourth time in the last five games, shot 51.5 percent, committed only 10 turnovers and led for almost the entire game. The Mustangs took the lead for good when Taylor Bahensky made a free throw to break a 14-14 tie with 3:15 left in the first quarter that ignited a 12-2 scoring run to close out the period and send the Mustangs into the second stanza with a 26-16 lead.

The Mustangs led 49-38 at the intermission and 71-51 after three quarters. Morningside eventually pushed its lead to a game-high 23 points, the last time at 88-65 after a layup by Abby Drieling with 3:46 left in the game.

Senior guard Lexi Ackerman made nine of 14 floor shots while scoring a game-high 19 points to lead the Mustangs in scoring for the third game in a row. Lauren Lehmkuhl made six of nine field goal attempts and finished with 14 points and freshman forward Sydney Hupp continued her second half of the season surge by contributing 14 points off the bench. Hupp made five of seven field goal attempts and four of four free throw bids en route to her fifth double figure scoring performance in the last six games.

Jordyn Moser and Taylor Bahensky each contributed nine points to the Mustangs’ winning total, followed by Madison Braun and Rachelle Housh with eight points each.

Housh grabbed a game-high seven rebounds and Ackerman and Hupp were right behind with six caroms each to lead the Mustangs to a 30-29 advantage on the boards.

Moser had a game-high four steals, while Braun and Bahensky each dealt three assists to share Mustang honors.

Kim Kroeze had a perfect shooting night for Dordt by making all six of her floor shots, including four from 3-point range, to lead the guests with 16 points, followed by Kenzie Bousema with 15 tallies.

Morningside’s next game is a 6 p.m. home date with Mount Marty on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Mustangs trounced the Lancers 74-51 earlier this season on Nov. 16 in Yankton, S.D.