Morningside men and women win at Doane

Morningside’s men’s basketball team scored its second overtime victory in the last three games with an 87-81 triumph against Doane on Wednesday in Crete, Neb.

Morningside, which defeated Jamestown 94-83 in double overtime in last week’s Mustang Holiday Classic, won its fifth game in a row to climb to 14-4 on the season, including a 4-3 mark in the GPAC.

The Mustangs won their third straight nail-bitter against Doane after they won a pair of one-point games against the Tigers last season.

The Mustangs received all of their scoring from just five players, including huge performances from post players Bryce Koch and Tyler Borchers. Both players scored 24 points to share game scoring honors and both went for career rebounding highs and double-doubles.

Koch, the Mustangs’ only player to score in double figures in each of their first 18 games, grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds for the Mustangs’ top single-game total of the season to top his previous career best of 16 caroms against Grace in his sophomore campaign. Koch posted his third double-double in a row and his team-high ninth double-double of the season.

The freshman Borchers, who had his fifth double-double of the season, grabbed a season’s high 16 rebounds to top his previous best of 14 caroms in games against College of the Ozarks and Interamericana Puerto Rico-San German.

Koch and Borchers combined for 33 rebounds to almost outboard the Tigers by themselves and lead the Mustangs to a 45-34 advantage on the boards.

Alex Borchers made six of seven field goal attempts and went four-for-four from the foul line and finished with 16 points. Ryan Tegtmeier contributed 12 points off the bench and Pierce Almond scored 11 points to go along with a game-high four steals.

Rylee Zimmerman led the hosts with 18 points and teammate Chase Stone was right behind with 16 tallies behind a four-for-six shooting performance from the 3-point arc.

Morningside led 42-21 at the intermission and increased its lead to 17 points, 50-33, on a basket by Tyler Borchers with 18:26 left in the game. Doane outscored the Mustangs 40-23 over the final 18 minutes and tied the score at 73-73 on a basket by Reid Williams with three seconds left to send the game into overtime.

Doane took its first lead (75-73) since the first half when Mykeil Tzul knocked down a jump shot for the first points of the overtime with 4:41 left. The Mustangs answered 21 seconds later with a basket by Koch to tie the score at 75-75.

The teams were tied at 77-77 with less than two minutes left when Tegtmeier made back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Mustangs ahead to stay at 83-77 with 1:05 left.

Morningside will face reigning GPAC champion Briar Cliff in a 4 p.m. Saturday contest at Briar Cliff.

Four Morningside players scored in double figures and two other players just missed twin figures when the 12th-ranked Mustangs defeated Doane 81-69 in Wednesday’s GPAC women’s basketball game in Crete, Neb.

The Mustangs won their fifth game in a row to improve their record to 13-5 overall and 4-4 in the GPAC.

Lexi Ackerman led the winners with 18 points to go along with seven rebounds. Sydney Hupp was next with a season’s high 17 points off the bench. Lauren Lehmkuhl was next with a double-double of 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Madison Braun also made double figures with 11 points, while Mustang guards Taylor Bahensky and Jordyn Moser just missed with nine and eight points, respectively.

Ackerman made seven of 11 floor shots and scored in double figures for the seventh time in the last eight games.

Lehmkuhl, who posted her second double-double of the season, broke out of a scoring slump after she had scored a combined eight points in the Mustangs’ three previous contests.

The freshman Hupp had a perfect shooting night while matching her season’s scoring high. Hupp, who also scored 17 points in the Mustangs’ second game of the season against Kansas Wesleyan, made all five of her field goal attempts and converted seven of seven free throw bids.

Braun added a game-high five steals to her 11-point scoring effort. Braun, who ranks among the NAIA II national leaders with an average of 3.6 steals per game, has come up with at least four steals in 11 of the Mustangs’ 18 contests.

Hupp’s 17 points led the Mustangs a favorable 36-10 scoring differential among the team’s non-starters as Morningside capitalized on a light scoring Doane bench that has provided little production all season.

McKenna Dodd led the Tigers with 19 points behind a five-for-12 shooting performance from the 3-point arc. She was joined in double figures by Morgan Hill with 15 points, Hanah Barnard with 13, and Allie Satterly with 11. The Mustangs held Barnhard, one of the leading scorers in the nation in the NAIA II ranks, well under her average of 20.6 points per game.

Doane overcame the 11-board performance by Lehmkuhl to outrebound the Mustangs by a 41-34 margin.

The Tigers, who have lost 19 of their last 20 games against Morningside, stayed with the Mustangs over the first 20 minutes and went into the intermission tied at 38-38. Morningside took control when it outscored the hosts 25-15 in the third quarter to take a 63-53 lead into the fourth quarter.

Morningside will renew its city rivalry with Briar Cliff on Saturday in a 2 p.m. matinee at Briar Cliff.