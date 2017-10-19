Morningside Men and Women picked to finish 3rd and 4th in GPAC, respectively

Morningside was tabbed for a third place finish in the GPAC Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Poll.

The Mustangs received 78 points to trail Concordia (100) and Dakota Wesleyan (90). Concordia received 10 of the 11 first place votes. Dakota Wesleyan received the remaining first place vote.

Morningside returns 10 letter winners, including four starters, from a team that posted a 25-9 record for its 14th consecutive winning season. The Mustangs made their 15th consecutive appearance in the NAIA Division II National Tournament, where they lost 80-72 against College of the Ozarks in the second round.

Morningside will face College of the Ozarks in its season opener on Friday, Oct. 27, in Point Lookout, Mo.

Morningside was picked fourth in the GPAC Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Poll.

The Mustangs received 57 points to trail Northwestern (78), Dakota Wesleyan (73) and Briar Cliff (61). Northwestern received seven of the 10 first place votes. Dakota Wesleyan received two first place votes and Briar Cliff had one first place vote.

Morningside returns eight letter winners, including three starters, from a team that posted a 21-10 record last year for its seventh 20-win season during the Jim Sykes coaching era.

Morningside will open the 2017-18 campaign with a 7 p.m. home game against the University of Saint Mary on Tuesday, Oct. 24.