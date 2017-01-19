Morningside Men and Women pick up wins over Mount Marty

Morningside College’s men’s basketball team broke three school records in a 125-74 victory against Mount Marty College on Wednesday in Sioux City.

The Mustangs, who improved their record to 15-6 overall and 5-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), set new single-game school records with 46 field goals, 26 3-point field goals and 33 assists.

Morningside bombed in a whopping 15 3-point field goals in the second half alone when it went on a 70-27 second half scoring spree to put the Lancers away after the hosts had led 55-47 at the intermission. The Mustangs made 15 of 20 3-point field goal attempts for a sizzling 75.0 percent in the second half and finished the game with 26 treys in 44 attempts for 59.1 percent. The Mustangs shot 60.5 percent from the field overall and turned the ball over only four times.

The Mustangs shattered their former standard of 18 3-pointers in a game first set against Iowa State University in 2000 and matched against Ashford University in 2005. Morningside’s 26 3-point field goals was the third highest total in NAIA history and the 41 combined 3-pointers between the two teams were just two shy of matching the NAIA national record of 43 3-pointers in a game between Multnomah University and New Hope Christian College last season.

Morningside’s 46 field goals and 33 assists broke its former single-game standards of 45 field goals and 30 assists.

Brody Egger, a sophomore guard from Urbandale, Iowa, led the Mustangs’ long range bombers with a 10-for-15 shooting performance from the 3-point arc to tie a Morningside individual record for 3-point field goals in a game previously set by Brad Schmit against Dana College in 2003. Egger finished with a career-high 34 points for the Mustangs’ top single-game scoring performance of the season.

Egger was one of five Morningside players that scored in double figures to lead the Mustangs’ to their highest point total of the season. Matthew Hahn made four of six 3-point field goal attempts while contributing a season’s high 16 points off the bench, followed by Bryce Koch with 14 points, Ryan Tegtmeier with 12 and Tyler Borchers with 11 points along with a game-high 10 rebounds for his seventh double double of the season.

Borchers’ 10 rebounds along with eight rebounds from Koch and five each from Matthew Klemme and Pierce Almond helped the Mustangs dominate the boards by a 40-21 margin.

Egger and Tegtmeier each dealt seven assists to share game honors and lead the Mustangs to thier school-record assist total.

Borchers led all performers with three steals and two blocked shots.

Morningside will travel to Seward, Neb., on Saturday for a 4 p.m. game against Concordia University.

Nationally ranked Morningside used a big third quarter to turn back a Mount Marty upset bid when it defeated the Lancers 82-66 in Wednesday’s GPAC women’s basketball game in Sioux City.

The Mustangs, ranked 11th nationally in the NAIA Division II, won their eighth game in a row, but not without some anxious moments after they trailed 35-30 at the intermission.

The Lancers’ upset hopes were dashed in the third quarter when the Mustangs doubled their opponent’s score (33-15) to open a 63-50 lead going into the fourth quarter. Morningside outscored the Lancers by a 25-5 margin over the first six minutes of the third quarter to take a 55-40 advantage and eventually pushed their lead to 18 points, 60-42, later in the period.

Morningside also led by 18 points late in the fourth quarter when a layup by Lexi Ackerman put the hosts in front 80-62 with 2:23 left in the game.

Lexi Ackerman made nine of 14 floor shots and scored 21 points to lead the Mustangs in scoring for the fourth game in a row. Ackerman also had seven rebounds and dealt a game-high five assists.

Mustang starters Madison Braun and Lauren Lehmkuhl each added 17 points and Sydney Hupp contributed 10 points and a game and season’s high nine rebounds off the bench for her sixth double figure scoring performance in the last seven games.

Lehmkuhl also had nine rebounds to share game honors and help lead the Mustangs to a 38-33 rebound edge over the Lancers.

Braun added a game-high four steals to her team-high 17th double figure scoring performance.

Morningside improved its record to 16-5, including a 7-4 mark in the GPAC.

The Mustangs will travel to Seward, Neb., on Saturday for a 2 p.m. showdown against second-ranked Concordia.