Morningside men and women earn wins

Morningside’s men’s basketball team survived a sizzling 69.0 percent shooting performance by Ottawa University in the first half with a come-from-behind 80-72 victory in Friday evening’s tournament finale in the eight-game Mustang Holiday Classic presented by Clyde’s Grill & Pub.

Ottawa knocked down seven of 10 3-point field goal attempts and made 20 of 29 shots overall over the first 20 minutes to take a 47-40 lead into the intermission.

The Braves’ shooters cooled off dramatically in the second half when they made only nine of 30 shots for a miserable 30.0 percent after the intermission.

Morningside, which rallied from two huge deficits the night before in a 94-83 double overtime win against the University of Jamestown, outscored Ottawa by a 40-25 margin in the second half en route to its fourth win in a row to climb to 13-4 on the season.

Ottawa led 68-62 with 6:54 left in the game before the Mustangs went on an 18-4 scoring run to close out the game. The Mustangs caught the Braves at 68-68 on a layup by Alex Borchers with 5:31 left and took the lead for good when a pair of Borchers free throws with 4:56 put them up 70-68. The Mustangs eventually opened an 80-68 lead for their largest advantage of the game when Tyler Borchers made two free throws with 1:02 left to cap a Morningside run of 18 unanswered points.

Pierce Almond made five of 11 3-point field goal attempts and led the Mustangs with 17 points. Tyler Borchers was next with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Bryce Koch also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Mustangs also received double figure scoring from Brody Egger with 12 points and Brody Van Ginkel with 11 tallies.

Alex Borchers just missed double figures with eight points to go along with a game-high four assists and a team-high three steals.

Titus Rice scored a game-high 18 points for the Braves. Kameron Lindsay gave the Braves a double-double of 17 points and a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with four steals. Hollis Mitchell added 11 points and a game-high six steals. Logan Bullinger also scored 11 points.

The 11-rebound efforts by Borchers and Koch paced the Mustangs to a 41-30 advantage on the boards.

Morningside will travel to Crete, Neb., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, for an 8 p.m. GPAC contest against Doane.

Morningside’s nationally ranked women’s basketball team went on a 25-5 scoring run to start the game and never looked back in a 93-59 romp against Haskell Indian Nations University in Friday’s action in the Mustang Holiday Classic presented by Clyde’s Grill & Pub.

The Mustangs, ranked 12th in the nation in the NAIA Division II, eventually led by as many as 41 points when a Taylor Bahensky layup gave them a 73-32 lead with 3:48 left in the third quarter. The Mustangs won their fourth game in a row to improve their record to 12-5. Haskell, which was ranked 25th in the NAIA II Preseason Poll, dropped to 7-10.

Madison Braun led the winners with 20 points behind a dazzling six-for-eight shooting display from the 3-point arc. She was joined in double figures by Bahensky, who matched her season’s scoring high with 16 points off the bench, Lexi Ackerman with 13 points and Jenna Bork with a career-high 11 points off the bench.

Cassandra Stowe and Sydney Hupp were next with six points each.

Rachelle Housh and Alexandra Gill each grabbed seven rebounds to share game honors and lead the Mustangs to a 45-26 domination of the boards.

Morningside’s Jordyn Moser dealt a game-high five assists and Abby Drieling led all performers with four steals.

Cerissa Honena-Reyes made seven of 15 3-point field goal attempts and finished with a game-high 23 points for the guests. She was the Indians’ only scorer in double figures.

Morningside made 16 of 33 3-point field goal attempts for 48.5 percent and pressured Haskell into a chilly 39.2 percent shooting performance from the field.

The Mustangs will resume the GPAC portion of their schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 4, when they travel to Crete, Neb., for a 6 p.m. game against Doane.