Morningside Football ranked 4th

Morningside is ranked fourth in the nation in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released on October 30.

The Mustangs, also ranked fourth in last week’s poll, improved their record to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) with a 36-15 victory against Midland University last Saturday in Sioux City. The Mustangs can clinch at least a share of a seventh consecutive GPAC championship with a victory against No. 24 Doane University this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Crete, Neb.

Morningside features an explosive offense that leads the NAIA with averages of 54.3 points and 611.0 yards total offense per game.

Morningside has been ranked in the NAIA Top 25 for 134 consecutive polls for the nation’s longest active streak of Top 25 rankings. The Mustangs also have the nation’s longest active streak with 14 consecutive NAIA Championship Series appearances. Morningside has a 143-27 record for a .841 winning percentage since the start of the 2004 season.

Morningside is one of three teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) in the NAIA Top 25. Aside from Morningside, Northwestern College is 13th and Doane is 24th.