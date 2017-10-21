Morningside falls at Hastings

The Mustangs battled the reigning NAIA National Champions to a near standoff in the first set before fifth-ranked Hastings handed No. 20 Morningside a 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 setback in Friday’s GPAC volleyball match in Hastings, Neb.

The Broncos won their fifth match in a row to improve their record to 19-1 and remain in a first place tie with Dordt atop the GPAC standings with an 11-1 league mark. The Mustangs, who suffered their ninth loss against a nationally ranked team this season, had their record go to 16-10 overall and 8-5 in the GPAC.

Cassidy Ostrand slammed a match-high 12 kills for Hastings and her teammate Casey Krolikowski was right behind with 11 terminations.

Jayde Bergmann had eight kills and a .318 hitting percentage to lead the Mustangs’ attack. Emma Gerber was next with seven kills, followed by Jenn Buyert with six.

Callie Alberico dealt 22 assists for the Mustangs.

Nikki Oberfoell led the Mustangs’ court coverage with 11 digs, followed by Morgan Gourley with seven and Bergmann with six.

Oberfoell’s 11 digs put her at 996 over her two-year Morningside career. Gourley is also closing in on 1000 career digs after her seven-dig effort against the Broncos raised her career total to 990.

Gerber had three block assists and Gourley had the Mustangs’ lone ace serve.

The Mustangs will face their third consecutive nationally ranked opponent when they host No. 3 Northwestern on Wednesday, Oct. 25.