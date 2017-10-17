Morningside drops match against Dordt

Sixth-ranked Dordt swept No. 20 Morningside 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 in Tuesday’s GPAC volleyball match in Sioux City.

The match against Dordt was the start of the most demanding stretch of the Mustangs’ schedule that will send them to No. 5 Hastings on Friday followed by a home match against No. 3 Northwestern on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The Mustangs had won nine of their last 10 outings prior to the loss against a Dordt team that bowed to Hastings in last year’s NAIA National Championship Match.

Dordt won its third match in a row to improve its record to 22-4, including a 10-1 mark in the rugged GPAC. The setback dropped the Mustangs to 16-9 overall and 8-4 in the league.

Morningside senior Jenn Buyert pounded a match-high 16 kills for her top total of the season and her third consecutive double figure effort. Krista Zenk was next with seven kills and Brittni Olson had five.

All-American Ema Altena topped the Defenders’ attack with 13 kills and All-America setter Jamie Gesink dealt 31 assists.

Callie Alberico dealt 27 assists for the Mustangs.

Nikki Oberfoell led the Mustangs’ court coverage with 15 digs, while Merrin Van Velzen and Jayde Bergmann just missed double figures with nine and eight digs, respectively.

Bergmann had both of the Mustangs’ ace serves in the contest.

Emma Gerber had four block assists.