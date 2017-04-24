Morningside bats overpower Doane

Nationally ranked Morningside shelled the Doane pitching staff for 32 hits when it swept the Tigers 13-3 and 10-6 in Monday’s GPAC softball doubleheader in Crete, Neb.

The 10th-ranked Mustangs banged out 15 hits in the six-inning opener and struck for 17 more hits when they rallied from a 6-5 deficit to win the nightcap.

The wins raised the Mustangs’ record to 31-8, including a leage best 13-3 mark in the GPAC for a two-game advantage over second place Concordia and Hastings in the league standings.

The Mustangs broke up a scoreless contest with a five-run third inning to take control of the opener. Four of the runs were unearned thanks to a pair of Tiger errors. Tracey Edwards started the action with a leadoff single for the first of the Mustangs’ four hits in the inning. The biggest hit came with the bases loaded and two outs when the combination of a single by McKenzie Anderson and an error by the centerfielder cleared the bases. Anderson came home with the final run of the inning on a RBI single by Mara Amsberry.

Morningside put the game out of reach when it scored eight more runs in the top of the sixth to go up 13-0. Morningside had nine hits during the inning and the Tigers hurt their own cause with two more fielding errors. The Mustangs had three straight hits to start the inning with singles by Elin Landgren, Edwards and Abby Conner. Landgren scored on Conner’s hit and Edwards came home on a sacrifice fly by Rachel Koch. A single by Emilee Dorpinghaus put runners at the corners and set up run scoring singles by Moriah Bohlmann, Allie Martinez, Landgren and Edwards.

Morningside ace pitcher Rachel Henks mowed down the Tigers and faced only one batter over the minimum through the first five innings before the hosts avoided a shutout with three unearned runs in the sixth. Henks retired the Tigers’ first nine batters of the game, including five by strikeout, before Nicole Fernandez doubled to lead off Doane fourth inning.

Henks finished with a six-inning four-hitter with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

All 15 of the Mustangs’ hits were singles, including three by Edwards and two each from Conner, Bohlmann, Anderson and Landgren. Koch also had a single to extend her hitting streak to 10 games for the Mustangs’ longest streak of the season.

Morningside spotted Doane a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap, but the Tigers’ lead was short lived when the Mustangs scored three runs in the top of the second. Morningside had five hits in the inning, including a leadoff home run by Bohlmann and a two-run single by Edwards that put the Mustangs in front 3-2.

The Mustangs extended their lead to 5-2 with two more runs in the top of the third. Dorpinghaus got things started with a leadoff double and Bohlmann brought her home with a RBI single. A double by Anderson put runners at second and third with one out and set up a RBI sacrifice bunt by Amsberry.

Doane came right back with four runs in the bottom of the third inning to regain the lead at 6-5. Five of the Tigers’ eight hits in the second game came in the third inning, including a grand slam home run by Jacquelyn Garza.

The Tigers maintained their 6-5 lead until the Mustangs won the game with a five-run seventh inning. Morningside slugged two home runs in the pivotal seventh frame, including a leadoff blast by Martinez that tied the score at six. The Mustangs took the lead just two batters later when Anderson walked and came home on a triple by Amsberry. Landgren stroked a single up the middle to drive in Amsberry for an 8-6 lead. Koch supplied the coup de grace two batters later when she blasted a two-out, two-run homer to cap the scoring.

Every starter in the Mustangs’ lineup had a hit, including three-hit performances from Bohlmann with a home run and two singles and Conner with a double and two singles. Koch had a home run and single to send her hitting streak to 11 games. The Mustangs also had two-hit efforts from Amsberry with a triple and single, Dorpinghaus with a double and single, and Landgren with a pair of singles. Morningside completed its 17-hit onslaught with a home run by Martinez, a double by Anderson and a single by Edwards.

Henks allowed four runs on seven hits after she took over in relief with no outs in the first inning. Henks (26-6) had no walks and one strikeout.

Morningside will host Dakota Wesleyan in a 3 p.m. GPAC doubleheader on Wednesday.