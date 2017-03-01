Morningside Basketball Players named to All-GPAC First Teams

Bryce Koch, a 6-6 senior center from Dell Rapids, S.D., is a first-team selection on the 2016-17 All-Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Team as selected by the league’s head coaches.

Koch is the Mustangs’ leading scorer and rebounder with career-high averages of 15.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He scored in double figures in 29 of the Mustangs’ 31 contests and has the team’s top single-game rebounding performance of the season with a career-high 17-board haul in an 87-81 overtime victory against Doane University.

Aside from leading the Mustangs in scoring and rebounding, Koch also tops the team with 32 steals and 30 blocked shots. He has made 195 of 322 field goal attempts for 60.6 percent and 97 of 131 free throw attempts for 74.0 percent after entering the campaign with a career conversion rate of 57.5 percent from the foul line.

Koch has amassed 1252 points and 694 rebounds during his career for averages of 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He is the 12th leading scorer in Morningside history with his 1252 career points.

In addition to Koch, the Mustangs placed Brody Egger, a 6-2 sophomore guard from Urbandale, Iowa, on the All-GPAC Second Team. Egger is the Mustangs’ second leading scorer with an average of 13.5 points per game to compliment an average of 3.0 rebounds per game. He is third on the team with 63 assists for an average of 2.0 per game. He has made 129 of 298 field goal attempts for 43.3 percent, 62 of 156 3-point field goal attempts for 39.7 percent and 99 of 119 free throw attempts for 83.2 percent.

Egger had the Mustangs’ top single-game scoring performance of the season when he tied a school record with 10 3-point field goals en route to a career-high 34 points in a 125-74 victory against Mount Marty College.

The Mustangs placed Alex Borchers, Tyler Borchers and Ryan Tegtmeier on the All-GPAC honorable mention list.

Alex Borchers, a 5-11 freshman guard from South Sioux City, Neb., is averaging 10.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He is the Mustangs’ co-leader with 32 steals and is second on the team with 82 assists for an average of 2.6 per game. Borchers has made 111 of 230 field goal attempts for 48.3 percent, 16 of 45 3-point field goal attempts for 35.6 percent and 72 of 90 free throw attempts for 80.0 percent.

Tyler Borchers, a 6-7 freshman forward from Le Mars, Iowa, is the top scorer and rebounder off the Mustangs’ bench with averages of 12.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Borchers has provided 19 double figure scoring performances off the bench and leads the team with 10 double doubles. He leads the Mustangs in field goal accuracy with 140 field goals in 227 attempts for 61.7 percent and has made 99 of 138 free throw attempts for 71.7 percent.

Tegtmeier, a 6-0 senior guard from Davenport, Neb., is averaging 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and leads the Mustangs with 88 assists for an average of 2.9 per game. He has made 118 of 265 field goal attempts for 44.5 percent, 50 of 126 3-point field goal attempts for 39.7 percent and 48 of 54 free throw attempts for 88.9 percent.

Tegtmeier is the 10th leading scorer in Morningside history with 1349 career points.

Morningside was one of the most improved teams in the GPAC this season. The Mustangs have a 21-10 record and finished fifth in the GPAC standings with a 10-8 league mark following a 2015-16 campaign where they posted an 11-18 record overall and a 7-13 mark in the GPAC.

Lexi Ackerman and Madison Braun were named to the 2016-17 All-Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball First Team as selected by the league’s head coaches.

Ackerman, a 5-10 senior guard from Rock Rapids, Iowa, was named to the All-GPAC First Team for the third time in her career, joining Dani Gass, Ashlynn Muhl and Chelsie Trask as the only three-time first-team All-GPAC women’s basketball performers in Morningside history. Ackerman was a second-team All-GPAC selection and the GPAC Freshman of the Year during the 2013-14 campaign.

Ackerman is the Mustangs’ second leading scorer and rebounder with career-high averages of 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and the team leader with 102 assists for a norm of 3.3 per game. She is second on the team with 54 steals for an average of 1.7 thefts per contest. Ackerman has made 169 of 358 field goal attempts for 47.2 percent, 38 of 106 3-point field goal attempts for 35.8 percent and 92 of 140 free throw attempts for 65.7 percent.

She is the seventh leading scorer and 20th leading rebounder in Morningside history with 1640 career points and 552 career rebounds, respectively. She ranks third in Morningside history with 519 career assists and 10th with 264 career steals.

Braun, a 5-8 junior guard from Bellevue, Neb., is the Mustangs’ leading scorer with an average of 15.9 points per game to compliment a norm of 2.1 rebounds per contest. Braun has a team-high 26 double figure scoring performances and leads the team with nine scoring performances of 20 points or more. She has made a team-high 90 3-point field goals in 241 attempts for 37.3 percent and is one of the Mustangs’ best free throw shooters with 66 free throws in 80 attempts for 82.5 percent. Braun has made 168 of 377 field goal attempts for 44.6 percent.

Aside from her scoring exploits, Braun leads the Mustangs with 108 steals and is third on the team with 65 assists for averages of 3.5 steals and 2.1 assists per game.

Braun, a second-team All-GPAC selection as a sophomore, is the 19th leading scorer in Morningside history with 1239 career points and is ninth in the Mustangs’ record book with 272 career steals.

In addition to their two first-team selections, the Mustangs placed Lauren Lehmkuhl on the All-GPAC Second Team.

Lehmkuhl, a 6-0 junior forward from Wakefield, Neb., is the Mustangs’ leading rebounder and third leading scorer with averages of 7.6 rebounds and 13.8 points per game. Lehmkuhl has the Mustangs’ top single-game scoring and rebounding performances of the season with career-high totals of 36 points in the Mustangs’ 101-73 victory against College of Saint Mary and 16 rebounds in a 68-54 triumph against the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez. She has nine of the Mustangs’ 11 double doubles this season. Lehmkuhl has made 164 of 334 field goal attempts for 49.1 percent, 69 of 169 3-point field goal attempts for 40.8 percent and 32 of 36 free throw attempts for 88.9 percent.

Lehmkuhl is the 28th leading rebounder and 40th leading scorer in Morningside history with 466 career rebounds and 811 career points, respectively.

The Mustangs’ Taylor Bahensky, a 5-9 senior guard from Omaha, Neb., was named to the All-GPAC honorable mention list. Bahensky is averaging 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Bahensky is second on the team with 68 assists for an average of 2.2 per game and has 39 steals for a norm of 1.3 per contest. She has made 98 of 241 field goal attempts for 40.7 percent, 37 of 112 3-point field goal attempts for 33.0 percent and 64 of 93 free throw attempts for 68.8 percent.