Morningside Baseball downs York

Morningside’s baseball team made it five wins in a row with a 6-1 victory against York College on Monday at Mercy Field.

The Mustangs, fresh off a four-game weekend sweep of the University of Winnipeg, improved their record to 15-9 heading into this Saturday’s GPAC opener at Doane.

The victory against York came against a team that began the season ranked 13th nationally in the NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Preseason Poll following a banner 2016 campaign where the Panthers finished 46-17.

Mustang pitchers Jared Sorenson, Spencer Wyant, Thomas Johnson and Jordan Barr combined to shut down the Panthers’ offensive attack by limiting the guests to only five hits. The Panthers entered the contest with a team batting average of .328.

Sorenson allowed one run on three hits over the first six innings to get the win and improve his record to 2-0. He walked four and struck out one. It was the second straight strong start for Sorenson, who allowed only two hits and struck out a career-high 12 batters over seven innings in a 3-1 victory against Shepherd University during the Mustangs’ Spring Break trip to California.

The Mustangs took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Blake Rogers walked to set up a RBI triple by Nathan DeChaine, who then came home when Joe Genoways lofted a sacrifice fly to left field.

After allowing the first inning runs, York starter Ronnie Reed settled in and retired 10 batters in a row before Derek Clayton walked to lead off the Mustangs’ fifth inning.

Sorenson blanked the Panthers on one hit over the first three innings before he ran into some control problems in the fourth when Billy Johnson and Nick Carney were both hit by a pitch and Johnson scored on a wild pitch to trim the Mustangs’ lead to 2-1.

Morningside chased Reed in a three-run fifth inning to go up 5-1. Blake Meacham scored the first run after he reached on a fielder’s choice and came home after back-to-back singles by Mitch Kellogg and Nolan Hoff. After Rogers flew out for the second out, DeChaine provided the big blow with a two-run double down the right field line that knocked Reed out of the game.

The Mustangs capped the scoring when they scored an unearned run in the sixth when Andrew Kasperbauer doubled and scored on a two-out error by the Panthers’ third baseman.

DeChaine was the big hitter in the Mustangs’ lineup with three hits in four at-bats, including a double and triple, and three RBIs. Kasperbauer added a pair of doubles, while Hoff and Kellogg had singles.