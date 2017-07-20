Morningside announces five tennis recruits

Morningside College men’s and women’s tennis coach Larry Mason announced the names of four male recruits and one female recruit who will join the Mustangs for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

The recruits are:

Marilyn Cepeda of Shenandoah, Iowa. Cepeda is a 2017 graduate of Shenandoah High School, where she had an 11-4 record as the team’s No. 3 singles player this past season and helped lead the Fillies to a third place finish at Iowa’s Class 1A state tournament.

Cepeda had an 18-7 record in doubles and combined with Nicole Gilbert to win a district championship and finish fourth at this year’s Class 1A doubles state tournament. Cepeda and Gilbert advanced through the first two rounds of the state tournament before they dropped a 6-1, 6-1 verdict in the semifinals against the eventual state championship duo of Lauren McManus and Taylor Hogan of Waterloo Columbus Catholic. They lost 6-3, 6-2 against Brianne Eighme and Karlee Sinnott of Waterloo Columbus Catholic in the third place consolation match.

Cepeda had an 8-2 singles record and was a Class 1A state doubles qualifier as a junior.

Trey Hanson of Havre, Mont. Hanson is a 2017 graduate of Havre High School, where this past season he helped lead the Blue Ponies to their ninth consecutive Central A championship.

Hanson began playing tennis as a freshman in high school and moved up to Havre’s varsity as a sophomore. As a senior, he qualified for Montana’s Class A singles state tournament, where he suffered a 6-0, 6-2 opening round loss against eventual state champion Simon Marshall of Billings Central.

Jeff Miller of Havre, Mont. Miller will join the Mustangs with freshman eligibility as a transfer from Montana State University-Northern, where he was a member of the Lights’ golf team.

Miller is a 2016 graduate of Havre High School, where he was a four-time Central A #1 singles champion and a four-time place winner and three-time finalist in Montana’s Class A singles state tournament. Miller had a 13-5 record in state tournament competition during his prep career.

Miller placed sixth at the state tournament as a freshman before he won the Class A state championship as a sophomore. Miller routed his first two state tourney opponents with a 6-2, 6-0 win against Quaid Harlan of Polson and a 6-1, 6-1 triumph against Haydn Pettersen of Dawson County before he rebounded from a first set loss to defeat Polson’s Brady Hislop 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals. Miller won by default in the third set against D.J. Pekoc of Corvallis in the state championship match.

Miller was the Class A state runner-up as a junior after he lost 6-2, 6-3 against Pekoc in the final and again as a senior when he lost 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) against Harrison Fagg of Billings Central in the title match.

Jory Opp of Glendive, Mont. Opp is a 2017 graduate of Dawson County High School, where he compiled a 106-22 career record, was a four-time all-conference performer and a four-time place winner, twice in singles and twice in doubles, in Montana’s Class A state tournament.

Opp had a 35-6 record this past season to establish a career high in victories en route to a third place finish at the Class A singles state tournament. Opp opened the state tourney with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Danyon Rice of Fergus before a 6-2, 6-0 setback against Alex Raymond of Hamilton in the quarterfinals dropped him into the consolation bracket, where he won four consecutive matches, including a 6-3, 6-2 triumph against Bradley Rakich of Dillon in the third place match.

Opp combined with Josh Hoffer for a runner-up finish at the Class A doubles state tournament as a junior and paired with Dennis Berg for a third place finish as a sophomore. He broke into the Dawson County lineup as a freshman and posted a 31-6 record en route to a fifth place finish at the Class A singles state tournament, where he reached the semifinals before a 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 setback against Brady Hislop of Polson.

Garrett Seamans of Gillette, Wyo. Seamans is a 2017 graduate of Campbell County High School, where he helped lead the team to a state championship this past season. Campbell had a 15-1 singles record and was the runner-up in the No. 2 singles bracket of the Wyoming state tournament. Seamans defeated Ethan Kurtz of Sheridan by a 6-1, 6-2 verdict in the quarterfinals and won 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 against Brian Jolson of Central in the semifinals before he suffered a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 loss against Jessie Brown of Powell in the state championship match.

Seamans had a 21-2 record at No. 2 doubles as a junior and went undefeated with a 19-0 record at No. 3 doubles as a sophomore. As a sophomore, Seamans combined with Tim Hays to win the No. 3 doubles state championship with a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Kelly Kramer and Jameson Fjua of Rock Springs in the title match. Seamans was a state runner-up as a junior when he combined with Hays for a second place finish at No. 2 doubles, where they lost 6-4, 6-0 against Patrick Marchal and Gregory Marchal of Green River in the state final.

Morningside’s men’s and women’s tennis teams each established school records for victories during the 2016-17 campaign when the Mustang women posted a 15-4 record and the men finished 14-9. Both teams advanced to the championship matches of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Tournament, where they lost against regular season champion Hastings College.