Morningside and Briar Cliff Split

Morningside trounced city rival Briar Cliff 17-7 in the opener, but had to settle for a split after Briar Cliff rallied from a three-run deficit to win the nightcap 7-6 in Tuesday’s GPAC baseball doubleheader at Mercy Field.

The split left the Mustangs with a 19-11 record, including a 4-2 ledger in the league standings.

Andrew Kasperbauer, named the GPAC Player of the Week earlier in the day, was the Mustangs’ hitting star in the opener with two home runs and seven RBIs, connecting for a three-run blast in the third inning and another three-run shot in the sixth.

The Mustangs overcame a 7-2 deficit in their first game triumph after they spotted the Chargers five runs in the top of the first inning. J.P. Martin provided the big hit of the inning with a two-run single. The Chargers also had a RBI single from Hagan Samson and two other runs were forced in when Brogan Secrest walked and Ryan Welsh was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Kevin Bevilacqua got the Mustangs out of the inning when he took over in relief and enticed Logan Adam to bounce into an inning ending double play.

The Mustangs got two of the runs back in the bottom of the first when Nolan Hoff and Blake Rogers each singled and came home on a dropped fly ball by the Chargers’ centerfielder.

Morningside staged a six-run uprising in the third inning to take an 8-7 lead. Kasperbauer had the big blow with a three-run home run after Rogers and Nathan DeChaine each singled to start the inning. The Mustangs tied the score at 7-7 on a bases loaded walk to Rogers and took the lead when DeChaine walked with the bases loaded.

The Mustangs added four more runs in the fourth to go up 12-7. Rogers had the big hit with a two-run single and Jacob Lamoreux drove in a run with a single.

Morningside capped its scoring with a five-run sixth that featured a three-run homer by Kasperbauer and a two-run single by DeChaine.

Lamoreux had a double and two singles and Rogers had three singles to pace a 15-hit Morningside offensive attack. The Mustangs also had multiple hit performances from Kasperbauer with his two home runs and DeChaine and Dylan Mersola, who each had a pair of singles. David Foley also had an extra base hit with a double.

Bevilacqua allowed two unearned runs on one hit in a 2.2-inning relief stint to get the win. Elliot Conover allowed only one hit over the last four innings for his first career save. Conover walked two and struck out three.

Morningside let an early lead get away in the second game after it led 4-0 after two innings.

The Mustangs took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-out, two-run home run by DeChaine, whose blast followed a two-out single by Rogers.

The Mustangs made it 4-0 in the second inning when Mersola and Cole Chapin each singled to set up a two-run double by Lamoreux.

Mustang starter Spencer Wyant did not allow a hit and faced only one batter over the minimum through the first three innings. The Chargers scored two runs in the fourth on a RBI single by Secrest and a bases loaded walk to Samson to close within 4-2. Jared Novotny took over in relief with two outs and the bases loaded and struck out Martin to end the inning.

The Mustangs increased their lead to 5-2 in the fifth inning when Lamoreux walked, stole second, went to third on a sacrifice by Nolan Hoff and came home on a single by Rogers.

Briar Cliff wiped out the Mustangs’ lead when it scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 7-5 lead. Samson provided the big hit with a three-run home run that put the Chargers in front 6-5. Briar Cliff tacked on one more run when Martin walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Carter Ludwig.

Morningside closed within 7-6 and had the tying runner at third base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning before an infield popup and a bouncer to third ended the game. Hoff scored the run after he stroked a one-out single, raced to third on a double by Rogers and came home on a passed ball.

The Mustangs outhit Briar Cliff 9-6 and received a big performance from Rogers, who went four-for-four with a pair of doubles.

The Mustangs will host Midland and Concordia in 1 p.m. GPAC twin bills this Saturday and Sunday.