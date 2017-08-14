class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253594 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Morningside 6th in GPAC Preseason Poll

BY morningside.edu | August 14, 2017
Morningside is picked sixth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Volleyball Coaches Preseason Poll.

Morningside returns 13 letter winners from a team that posted a 20-15 record last season and finished sixth in the GPAC standings with an 8-8 league mark.

The Mustangs advanced to last year’s NAIA Volleyball National Championship tournament, where they upset seventh-ranked Park 3-2 in pool play to defeat a Pirate team that eventually reached the semifinals of the national tournament.

The Mustangs will open the 2017 campaign at the Hope/Vanguard Summer Slam on Aug. 16-17 in Fullerton, Calif.

