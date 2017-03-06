Miners complete sweep of Wildcats

Missouri S&T completed a four-game sweep of Wayne State College in non-conference baseball Sunday afternoon with 2-1 and 10-2 wins over the Wildcats at Rolla, Missouri in games played at Ballpark at S&T. The host Miners improve to 6-5 overall while WSC drops to 2-5.

The opener saw Wayne State record twice as many hits as Missouri S&T (8-4), but the Miners pulled out a 2-1 win.

WSC scored its lone run of the game in the first inning as Aaron Krier singled and scored on a Cody Jenkins single up the middle for a 1-0 lead.

The score remained that way until the fourth when Missouri S&T scored two runs on two hits with a pair of walks to close out the scoring for a 2-1 win.

Jenkins was 3 for 3 with three singles and an RBI to lead the Wildcats at the plate. Krier, Tanner Simons, David Janes, Kyle Thompson and Cody Castro each singled for WSC.

Freshman starter Aiden Breedlove (0-1) suffered the hard-luck loss, working four innings and allowing just three hits and two runs with three walks and three strikeouts. Junior reliever Kyle Kennebeck pitched the final two innings and gave up just one hit and no runs.

The second game saw WSC make five errors that resulted in eight of the Miners’ 10 runs being unearned as Missouri S&T completed the sweep with a 10-2 win.

Missouri S&T scored two in the first and five in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead off Wildcat starter Teague McFadden, but only two of the runs were earned as the ‘Cats had two errors in the fourth that led to five unearned runs.

WSC scored single runs in the sixth and eighth innings to cut the Miner lead to 7-2. Krier hit a one-out solo homer in the sixth while also delivering an RBI single in the eighth that scored Peyton Barnes (single). Missouri S&T added three runs in the eighth, all unearned thanks to a pair of Wildcat errors, to close out the scoring.

Missouri S&T held a 10-8 edge over WSC in hits. Krier went 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBI to lead the ‘Cats. Janes was 2 for 4 with a double and single while Thompson, Barnes and Bryce Bisenius each had singles.

McFadden (0-1) was dealt the pitching loss, allowing seven runs (two earned) on eight hits over four innings with two strikeouts and one walk. Keenan Breen pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief, giving up just one hit and two runs (both unearned) while Tegan Nissen worked the final 2/3 innings allowing an unearned run on one hit.

The Wildcats return to action on Thursday, playing non-conference games against Minot State at 6:30 a.m. and Concordia-St. Paul in a 1 p.m. contest at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.