Miller joins Morningside men’s basketball coaching staff

Former Morningside men’s basketball standout Trent Miller has been hired as the Mustangs’ assistant men’s basketball coach announced Morningside head coach Jim Sykes.

Miller, a 2014 Morningside graduate, replaces former assistant coach Anthony Elias, who resigned earlier this year.

Miller comes to Morningside from Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City, where he served as the college ministry director.

He was previously a student assistant coach at Morningside in the 2013-14 season and the Mustangs’ head junior varsity coach in the 2015-16 campaign. Miller taught at Elkhorn Public Schools in Nebraska in 2014-15 and served as the varsity assistant basketball coach at Elkhorn High School.

Miller was a three-year starter during his playing career at Morningside and is the Mustangs’ all-time leader with 514 career assists and 235 career steals. Miller, who averaged 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game during his Morningside career, earned second-team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) honors as a junior and senior and was the 2013 GPAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Miller led the GPAC in assists as a sophomore, junior and senior and topped the league in steals as a sophomore and junior. Miller dealt a school-record 194 assists and ranked seventh nationally with an average of 6.1 assists per game in his 2012-13 senior campaign. He set a school record with 79 steals and ranked fifth in the nation with an average of 2.5 steals per game as a junior.

He earned second-team Class B all-state honors from the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal-Star as a senior and was an Omaha World-Herald second-team all-stater as a junior during his prep career at Gretna High School in Nebraska.