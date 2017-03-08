Nebraska Head Men’s Basketball coach Tim Miles will return for a 6th season. Shortly after Nebraska’s loss in overtime to Penn State in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst tweeted that Miles would be back. Miles has just one winning season in his five years as coach in Lincoln. The last three seasons have seen the Huskers slump down the stretch. Today’s loss was the fifth in a row for the Big Red, who ended the season with just 12 wins. In the post game press conference, Miles said he was told by Eichorst before the game that he would return. Miles guided NU to the NCAA tournament in his second year as head coach but the program hasn’t done much since.
Mar
9
Thu
all-day Boys State Basketball Tournament
Boys State Basketball Tournament
Mar 9 all-day
Class C1 @ Devaney Winnebago vs. Kearney Catholic 9:00am 107.9 the Bull Class D1 @ East Central Catholic vs. Dundy County-Stratton 2:00pm 107.9 the Bull Class C2 @ Southeast Oakland-Craig vs. Elmwood-Murdock 7:00pm 107.9 the[...]
Mar
10
Fri
all-day Boys State Basketball Tournament
Boys State Basketball Tournament
Mar 10 all-day
Class C1 @ PBA 1st Semifinal Game 9:00am 2nd Semifinal Game 10:45am Class D1 1st Semifinal Game 9:00am 2nd Semifinal Game 10:45am Class C2 1st Semifinal Game 2:00pm 2nd Semifinal Game 3:45pm
Mar
11
Sat
all-day Boys State Basketball Tournament
Boys State Basketball Tournament
Mar 11 all-day
C1 Championship Game @ PBA 9:00am D1 Championship Game @ PBA 11:00am C2 Championship Game @ PBA 4:30pm
Mar
23
Thu
all-day High School Baseball
High School Baseball
Mar 23 all-day
West Point @ Platte Valley in Yutan 4:30pm
Mar
27
Mon
all-day High School Baseball
High School Baseball
Mar 27 all-day
West Point @ Arlington 5:00pm
Miles Receives Another Year
BY Jayson Jorgensen | March 8, 2017
Tim Miles, Photo Courtesy NU Sports Information
