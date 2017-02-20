Mike Trader’s Mid America Basketball Camp

Mike Trader’s Annual Mid-America Basketball Camp will conduct eight individual sessions this summer. The overnight and commuter camps for boys and girls will be held June 19-22 at Central Community College (Platte Campus) in Columbus and July 17-20 at Doane College. An overnight and commuter camp for boys will be held at Hastings College on July 24-27. Day Camps will be held for both boys and girls at Grand Island Central Catholic on May 30-June 2 and July 31-August 3, Ogallala’s Prairie View School June 5-8, Morrill High on June 12-14 and Hastings High School June 26-29.

The individual camp is open to those 8 years old through 11th grade.

Over 125 boys and girls who played in the 2016 State Basketball Tournament have attended Mike Trader’s Basketball Camp.

The camp has been one of the most popular camps in the Midwest during the past 30 years with over 31,000 campers having attended during that time.

This camp is well known for its great teaching of fundamental skills and having outstanding coaches from throughout the nation teaching the campers. It combines the teaching of these skills with team play and contests throughout the camp.

The camps will be held at Central Community College in Columbus, Doane College in Crete, Hastings College, Grand Island Central Catholic, Ogallala’s Prairie View School, Morrill High School and Hastings High. As mentioned, the camp staff will include both top college and prep coaches, all experienced in basketball summer camp work.

For more information and application forms call, write, or e-mail Mike Trader at:

Mike Trader

Box 86

York, Ne 68467

402-960-8011

mtrader@hastings.edu

or check out the camp website at: www.traderscamp.com.