Midland’s Overton named GPAC Player of the Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced on Tuesday its Basketball Players of the Week for January 2-8, 2017.

Midland University’s Damon Overton was named the GPAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the first time this season.

Overton helped lead Midland to a perfect week in GPAC play including a decisive win over No. 4 Northwestern College. He scored 25 points to go along with a season-best nine assists against the Red Raiders, and followed that up with a season-high 29 points against Hastings.

The senior from East Moline, Illinois average 27 points on 65 percent shooting, seven assists and five rebounds for the week.

Overton is averaging 15.3 points per game this season, and has averaged 19.4 points per game against GPAC opponents.

No. 20 Midland (13-5, 6-2 GPAC) returns to action on Wednesday at Concordia University.