Midland’s O’Dowd named NAIA National Attacker of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that junior middle blocker Priscilla O’Dowd has been named NAIA National Attacker of the Week for October 30-November 5.

This marks the second time that O’Dowd has received this distinction after being selected last year as a sophomore (Aug. 29-Sept. 5).

“We are very proud of what Priscilla has accomplished as a student-athlete,” head coach Paul Giesselmann stated. “Her ability to play at high level has been instrumental in putting our team in a position to get back to the National Championships.”

This past week the Omaha, Nebraska native floored 51 kills during No. 11 Midland University’s wins over Concordia and No. 20 Morningside. She had a .569 hitting percentage on the week and added one solo block and seven block assists.

On the year she is hitting .406 which leads the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and is third nationally. She leads the Warriors with 350 kills and 104 blocks.

Midland returns to the court on Wednesday night for a showdown with No. 3 Hastings College in the GPAC Semifinals. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. in Hastings, Nebraska.