class="post-template-default single single-post postid-270654 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Midland’s O’Dowd named NAIA National Attacker of the Week | KTIC Radio

Midland’s O’Dowd named NAIA National Attacker of the Week

BY midlandathletics.com | November 7, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Midland’s O’Dowd named NAIA National Attacker of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that junior middle blocker Priscilla O’Dowd has been named NAIA National Attacker of the Week for October 30-November 5.

This marks the second time that O’Dowd has received this distinction after being selected last year as a sophomore (Aug. 29-Sept. 5).

“We are very proud of what Priscilla has accomplished as a student-athlete,” head coach Paul Giesselmann stated. “Her ability to play at high level has been instrumental in putting our team in a position to get back to the National Championships.”

This past week the Omaha, Nebraska native floored 51 kills during No. 11 Midland University’s wins over Concordia and No. 20 Morningside. She had a .569 hitting percentage on the week and added one solo block and seven block assists.

On the year she is hitting .406 which leads the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and is third nationally. She leads the Warriors with 350 kills and 104 blocks.

Midland returns to the court on Wednesday night for a showdown with No. 3 Hastings College in the GPAC Semifinals. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. in Hastings, Nebraska.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: