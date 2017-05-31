Midland’s Gray named CoSIDA Academic All-American

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2017 Academic All-America College Division Baseball Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), have been announced. Midland University’s Cole Gray concludes his career with First Team Academic All-America honors.

Gray, who was a second team selection last year, becomes the first player in program history to earn CoSIDA First Team Academic All-America distinction.

The Ontario, California native accumulated a 3.58 G.P.A. in his four years at Midland University while completing his degree in mathematics with a minor in coaching. Gray is a two-time NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete recipient and was named to the Midland Dean’s list three times.

A four-year starter for the Warriors, Gray hangs up his cleats as one of the most decorative offensive players in program history. He is Midland’s all-time leader in runs scored (219), ranks second in at-bats (782), hits (283), doubles (60) and triples (12), third in RBI (154), and fourth in home runs (25) and career batting average (.362).

The 2017 Co-GPAC Player of the Year set a new Midland single-season record with 88 hits while batting a career-best .411 in his senior campaign. Gray’s hit total ranked 15th in the NAIA this year. He also notched career highs in runs (62), doubles (20) and total bases (142).

Gray helped Midland capture the GPAC postseason title in 2014 and 2017, along with the GPAC regular season crown in 2016. The Warriors reached the NAIA National Championship Opening Round in three of his four seasons, winning the program’s first game at nationals in 2014 and posting two wins for the first time in 2017.

He was a four-time All-GPAC selection; being named to the First Team in 2016 and 2017.

The CoSIDA Academic All-America College Division Baseball Team includes student-athletes from NAIA, Canadian and two-year institutions.