Midland’s Gray and Escamilla named NAIA Baseball All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2017 Baseball All-America Teams as selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association. Midland University’s Cole Gray and Torrey Escamilla have been named All-American honorable mentions.

“I’m thrilled these two young men are being recognized nationally for their tremendous accomplishments this season,” said head coach Chad Miller. “It’s been an honor to be in the presence of these two fantastic college baseball players who have set the standard for being a Warrior moving forward.”

Gray, the 2017 co-GPAC Player of the Year, set a new single-season program record with 88 hits this season while batting a career-high .411. His hit total ranked 15th in the NAIA. Gray also notched career bests in runs (62), doubles (20), triples (5) and total bases (142).

“This is an appropriate honor for Cole to cap what has been a record-breaking career,” Miller added. “His contributions to our program won’t soon be forgotten. His production at the plate this season was a significant factor to our offensive success this season, and he was just as valuable with his versatility on the defensive side.”

The Ontario, California native concludes his four-year Warrior career as Midland’s all-time leader in runs scored (219). Gray ranks second all-time in at-bats (782), hits (283), doubles (60) and triples (12), and is third in RBI (154), and fourth in home runs (25) and career batting average (.362).

Gray was also a 2017 CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American.

Escamilla tied Midland’s single-season record for pitching wins while posting a perfect 13-0 record this season. He led the GPAC with 92.2 IP and recorded a career-best 3.11 ERA. Escamilla struck out 78 batters.

The junior from Fremont, Nebraska led the NAIA with his 13 wins.

“Torrey was a model of consistency this year and our team played with the utmost confidence with him on the mound,” Miller said. “He has high expectations of himself and his team knew they could count on him to give them a chance to win – which he did, ultimately accounting for nearly a third of our victories. We can’t wait to have him back leading our pitching staff next season.”

Gray and Escamilla helped lead Midland to a 42-20 record and the 2017 GPAC postseason championship. Midland advanced to the NAIA National Championship Opening Round for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The Warriors won two games at the 2017 Opening Round which marked a program-first.