Midland Women down College of Saint Mary

FREMONT, Neb. – Midland University overcame a slow start on Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center to prevail with an 80-59 victory over the College of Saint Mary. Freshman Maddie Meadows led all scorers with a career-high 18 points as the Lady Warriors snapped their three-game losing streak.

“We certainly struggled at times tonight, but any GPAC win is a good win,” said head coach Shawn Gilbert. “We were inconsistently offensively most of the night, until we finally closed in the fourth quarter. CSM is a good transition team and took advantage of us in that area.”

Midland went 0-for-9 from the field to begin the game and didn’t score until the 3:52 mark of the opening quarter on a layup by Joelle Overkamp. Despite the sluggish start, the Warriors only found themselves trailing by three on the made basket and proceeded to take a 20-11 lead at the end of the quarter.

A three-pointer by Miranda Paul at the 6:05 mark of the second quarter stretched the Warrior lead to 15 points, but the Flames proceeded to outscored MU in both the second and third quarters.

A 13-5 run by CSM early in the third quarter gave the Flames a 43-42 lead. CSM knocked down a trio of three-pointers during that stretch and suddenly had the Warriors on their heels. With the Flames leading 49-47 in the waning minutes of the quarter, Meadows drilled one of her six three-pointers on the night which put Midland back on top for good.

The final trio of three-pointers by the freshman came in the fourth quarter as the Warriors pushed their lead back to double digits and pulled away for the victory.

“Amanda [Hansen] and Maddie made some adjustments for us at the end of the third quarter that helped open some things up for our whole team,” Gilbert added.

Meadows added four rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals to her stat line. Amanda Hansen fell one rebound shy of a double-double, scoring 14 points on the night. Joelle Overcamp chipped in 16 points to go along with a career-best seven assists while Megan Kucks scored in double digits (12) for the 22nd time this season.

Midland improves to 15-11 overall this season, securing its first winning regular season in over a decade. CSM falls to 5-21 (1-17 GPAC) this year.

The Lady Warriors return to action on Saturday at (RV) Northwestern College.