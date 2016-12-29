Midland women defeat Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. – Junior Megan Kucks was perfect in 20 free throw attempts on Thursday night as Midland University upended tournament host Bellevue University, 75-68. Kucks’ 20-20 effort set a new program record for free throws made in a game.

“Today was about being tough and finding a way to win on the road,” said head coach Shawn Gilbert. “I was proud of our effort and our ability to find ways to score when our shots weren’t falling. Bellevue did a great job of making things tough for us and rebounding the basketball. Taking care of the ball and getting to the free throw line were keys for us.”

Kucks only converted four baskets from the field as Midland struggled collectively shooting the ball in its first game following a 10-day holiday layoff. The Lady Warriors shot just 35 percent (19-55) compared to a 40 percent clip by the Bruins. MU converted 37 percent of its three-point shots though as the home team struggled from downtown with a 16 percent effort.

Despite a decisive rebounding advantage for Bellevue (48-30), Midland won the game with its smothering defense and clutch shooting from the charity stripe. The Warriors forced 20 Bruin turnovers which led to 22 points for MU. Midland also shot 86 percent (30-35) from the free throw line.

A pair of free throws by Kucks gave MU a 10-9 edge to end the first quarter before the Bruins took a 28-24 lead into halftime. Bellevue led by as many as 14 points late in the second quarter prior to a 10-point Warrior run over the final two minutes to slash its halftime deficit.

A three-pointer by Joelle Overkamp at the 3:53 mark of the third quarter gave Midland a 43-40 lead and the Warriors never trailed again in the contest. Maddie Meadows connected from downtown midway through the fourth quarter to give Midland its largest lead of the night, 62-51, before the Bruins made a late charge on their home court.

Bellevue slashed its deficit to two points in the final minute of play before Kucks went on a personal seven-point run to seal Midland’s road victory.

Kucks finished the game with 29 points, four rebounds and three assists. Overkamp chipped in 19 points and six rebounds while Miranda Paul added 10 points for the Warriors.

MU improves to 10-4 overall this season after its fourth straight win. Bellevue falls to 9-7.

The Lady Warriors return to action at the Bellevue Classic on Friday afternoon against Oklahoma Wesleyan University at 1 p.m.