The Midland Volleyball Team snapped their three-match losing streak Wednesday night, winning 3-1 at Concordia to end the regular season.

The Warriors took set one 25-19 and set two 25-23 before dropping set three 28-26. Midland came back to win set four 25-20.

The Warriors will host Morningside at 7:00 p.m. Saturday in the GPAC Tournament.