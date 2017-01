The Midland men’s basketball team beat Northwestern 98-84 at home Wednesday night while the women lost 84-81 in double overtime.

The men were led in scoring by Damon Overton, who had 25 points. Megan Kucks had 23 points to lead the women.

The Warrior men and women host Hastings on Saturday with game times set for 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. in Fremont.