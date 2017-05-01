Midland splits with Doane

FREMONT, Neb. – (RV) Midland University needed a pair of wins on Monday night at Moller Field to claim a share of the 2017 GPAC championship, but settled for a split with Doane University.

The Warriors began the night with a 22-2 drubbing of the Tigers before falling in the finale, 5-3.

“We’re a very capable team that simply hasn’t performed consistently enough to deserve a share of the championship,” said head coach Chad Miller. “We are here to win championships, and had multiple opportunities to do so, but didn’t get the job done as we played .500 baseball the last two weeks.”

“We had plenty of chances tonight as well, to win one game on our home field for a championship, but our inability to produce down the stretch showed. We didn’t pull the right strings and proved to be unable to overcome the injuries that popped up over the last two weeks.”

Midland blasted a season-high seven home runs in the opener while eclipsing the 20-run plateau for the third time this season. Alex Bee (2), Conlon McKenzie, Robert Cummins, Chris Foster, Cole Gray and Colby Taylor each circle the bases in the blowout win.

MU homered in five different innings, and scored at least one run in each of its six turns at the plate. McKenzie led the offensive onslaught with four RBI. Bee, Cummins, Foster and Taylor each drove in three runs.

On the mound, Torrey Escamilla (11-0) cruised to the win to keep his perfect record intact. He allowed a pair of unearned runs on seven hits over 5.0 IP.

Seniors Zach Nelson and Alex Poulas each tossed a scoreless inning of relief as the duo was among the 16 players honored in between games on senior night.

Riding high off their offensive explosion, the Warriors entered the nightcap needing just one more win to close out the regular season and clinch a share of the conference title for the second straight year.

The Tigers, who were battling for a postseason berth, had other ideas and quickly grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Eduardo Yanez capped the frame with his GPAC-leading 11th homer of the year as Midland committed two errors in the inning.

Anthony Virgen drove in the Warriors’ first run of the contest in the bottom of the third inning ahead of a game-tying two-run double by Gray. Doane quickly answered with two more runs in the top of the fourth.

MU committed four errors on the night, leading to two unearned runs, which proved to be the difference in the ballgame as Doane held on for the 5-3 win.

The Warriors had chances in each of the final three innings with the leadoff hitter reaching base, including doubles in both the fifth and sixth, but couldn’t come up with the clutch hits.

Gray went 4-for-8 on the night to finish the regular season with a GPAC-best .406 batting average.

Midland concludes the regular season with a record of 36-18 (18-10 GPAC). Doane is currently in position to secure the eighth and final tournament seed with a record of 21-29 (11-17 GPAC).

The Warriors will serve as one of two GPAC postseason tournament site hosts which begins on Thursday. Concordia (30-19, 19-9 GPAC) is the other host and #1 seed after winning the GPAC title outright.

“The tournament will be a fresh start for us, and we have one more opportunity to make a run,” Miller added. “We have the ability to do so, but will have to be more consistent fundamentally. This regular season result is beyond disappointing, but there is new life in the postseason beginning later this week.”

The GPAC postseason tournament brackets will be released on Tuesday night following the conclusion of a doubleheader between Hastings and Briar Cliff.