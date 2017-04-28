Midland splits with Doane in Baseball Doubleheader

FREMONT, Neb. – Doane University stunned Midland University in the finale of a doubleheader on Thursday at Moller Field, spoiling Kiefer Musiel‘s no-hit bid and rallying for a 3-2 win in the nightcap.

The Warriors won the opener, 9-3.

Musiel (8-1) was charged with his first loss of the season in the finale, despite flirting with perfection on the mound. The senior right-hander retired the first 13 Tiger batters he faced before issuing a one-out walk in the fifth inning. Musiel walked two in the frame, but escaped the inning with his no-hitter still intact and a 2-0 lead in the ballgame.

A questionable 3-2 call went against Musiel to begin the top of the sixth, leading to his third walk, and the inning unraveled from there. Following a stolen base, Tommy Anderson broke up Musiel’s no-hitter with an RBI-single to make it a one-run game. The Warrior hurler responded with his ninth strikeout of the night and looked poised to escape further damage, but the Tigers weren’t finished.

Another stolen base, coupled with a throwing error, suddenly moved the tying run 90 feet away from home plate. Midland then opted to intentionally walk Eduardo Yanez, who had homered in Game 1, but the decision came back to haunt the Warriors. Pinch runner Brandon Mataisz, the go-ahead run, wasted little time stealing second base and came around to score on Evan Germansky’s clutch two-run single.

Doane held on for the 3-2 victory despite being limited to just three hits in the contest.

Midland’s bats were held in check by Caleb Goedeken (4-4) who won the pitcher’s duel and went the distance for his fourth complete game of the season. Chris Foster‘s RBI-single in the first inning gave MU an early lead and a sac fly by Colby Taylor accounted for the Warriors’ final run in the fourth frame.

The outcome of the finale was even more unexpected given the way Midland swung the bats in the opener and grabbed the first-inning lead in the nightcap.

Conlon McKenzie and Alex Bee got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with run-scoring hits to begin the day. Yanez’s homer in the fourth inning made it a 2-1 affair before Midland blew the game open.

Robert Cummins greeted Doane reliever Logan Fast with a grand slam on the very first pitch her threw in the fifth inning. Cummins struck again with a two-run single in the sixth and McKenzie doubled home a pair of runs to account for the 9-3 final score.

Julius Raval (1-1) earned his first win of the season in the opener. He allowed two runs on just three hits over 5.0 IP while striking out six batters.

The split drops Midland to 35-17 (17-9 GPAC) while Doane holds onto the eight spot in the conference race at 20-28 (10-16).

The Warriors now sit one game back in the loss column in the conference race behind Concordia with two games remaining. First-place Concordia opens a four-game series at Dakota Wesleyan on Friday.

Midland and Doane wrap up the regular season with two more games at Moller Field on Saturday. First pitch on Senior Day is slated for 3 p.m.