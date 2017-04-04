Midland Softball splits with College of Saint Mary in Doubleheader

FREMONT, Neb. – Bailey Hartman‘s walkoff single in the bottom of the eighth inning sent the Midland University softball team home with a 5-4 victory and a doubleheader split against College of Saint Mary on Tuesday evening at Christensen Field.

CSM shut out the Lady Warriors in the opener, 3-0.

Midland was two outs away from a split in the top of the seventh before a pair of unearned CSM runs crossed the plate, giving the Flames a 4-3 lead and a chance at a sweep.

A clutch two-out single by Katlin Anders in the bottom of the seventh tied the game for MU and forced extra innings which concluded in Hartman’s heroics.

Anders and Hartman combined for seven hits in the nightcap.

The Warriors recoded 15 hits in the finale after being shutout in the first game of the twinbill.

Nicole O’Haver went 4-for-8 on the day, improving her GPAC-leading batting average to .484 this season.

Skyler Peterson (8-7) took the loss in Game 1 before earning the win in Game 2. Renee Ramirez received a no decision in the finale after allowing three runs (two earned) on 10 hits over 6.0 IP.

Midland moves to 12-12 (2-2 GPAC) and CSM concludes the day at 11-13 (4-4 GPAC).

The Lady Warriors continue conference play on Saturday with a doubleheader at Northwestern College beginning at 1 p.m.