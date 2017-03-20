Midland Softball loses twice on road

The Midland Softball team lost 5-4 and 6-5 at Benedictine University of Mesa on Monday.
The Warriors are now 10-10 on the season.
Midland is off until next Wednesday when they battle Bellevue in a road doubleheader slated to begin at 5:00 p.m.
