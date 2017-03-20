class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223386 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Midland Softball loses twice on road | KTIC Radio

Midland Softball loses twice on road

BY Jeff Axtell | March 20, 2017
Midland Softball loses twice on road

The Midland Softball team lost 5-4 and 6-5 at Benedictine University of Mesa on Monday.

The Warriors are now 10-10 on the season.

Midland is off until next Wednesday when they battle Bellevue in a road doubleheader slated to begin at 5:00 p.m.

