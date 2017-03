The Midland Softball team lost 11-7 to Sterling and 3-2 to MidAmerica Nazarene at the Friends Tournament in Wichita, KS on Friday.

The loss was the Warriors’ 4th in a row.

Midland is back in action on Saturday, taking on St. Mary at 9:00 a.m., Kansas Wesleyan at 11:00 a.m., and Southwestern Christian at 3:00 p.m. in a tripleheader.