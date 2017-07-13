Midland Soccer teams announce schedules

FREMONT, Neb. – The 2017 Midland University men’s soccer schedule has officially been released. Ranked No. 14 in the 2016 postseason poll, the Warriors will look to build upon one of their most successful seasons in program history.

Midland’s new campaign will open on August 24th in a neutral site game in Colorado against Indiana Wesleyan University. The Warriors’ road trip will conclude with a match against Johnson & Wales University.

MU will have four games under its belt prior to its home opener at Heedum Field on Saturday, September 9 against Bellevue University.

The Warriors host McPherson College on Saturday, September 16 under the lights to conclude Midland’s 2017 Homecoming celebration.

GPAC play will open on the road for the Warriors as they travel to Orange City, Iowa to face-off against Northwestern College on September 23rd. Midland’s home conference slate begins on Tuesday, September 26 against Morningside College.

The Warriors will host Mount Marty on Senior Day in their regular season finale on October 28th.

Midland concluded the 2016 season with a record of 17-4-1 (8-1 GPAC) and earned an at-large bid to the NAIA National Championship Opening Round. The Warriors’ opening round win last year marked a program-first.

MU has a combined 61-18-6 (31-4-4 GPAC) record over the past four seasons.