Midland Soccer teams announce schedules

FREMONT, Neb. – The 2017 Midland University men’s soccer schedule has officially been released. Ranked No. 14 in the 2016 postseason poll, the Warriors will look to build upon one of their most successful seasons in program history.
Midland’s new campaign will open on August 24th in a neutral site game in Colorado against Indiana Wesleyan University. The Warriors’ road trip will conclude with a match against Johnson & Wales University.
MU will have four games under its belt prior to its home opener at Heedum Field on Saturday, September 9 against Bellevue University.
The Warriors host McPherson College on Saturday, September 16 under the lights to conclude Midland’s 2017 Homecoming celebration.
GPAC play will open on the road for the Warriors as they travel to Orange City, Iowa to face-off against Northwestern College on September 23rd. Midland’s home conference slate begins on Tuesday, September 26 against Morningside College.
The Warriors will host Mount Marty on Senior Day in their regular season finale on October 28th.
Midland concluded the 2016 season with a record of 17-4-1 (8-1 GPAC) and earned an at-large bid to the NAIA National Championship Opening Round. The Warriors’ opening round win last year marked a program-first.
MU has a combined 61-18-6 (31-4-4 GPAC) record over the past four seasons.
FREMONT, Neb. – The Midland University women’s soccer team has officially released its 2017 schedule. The Lady Warriors are coming off an explosive offensive season in which they set new program records for goals and points scored.
Midland’s new season opens in Columbia, Missouri for a pair of games on August 25-26. The Lady Warriors will then travel to the west coast for two games in southern California.
Games in Aliso Viejo and San Diego will afford Midland’s California native players to play at “home” for the first time in their collegiate careers.
The Lady Warriors’ home opener is slated for Wednesday, September 6 against Presentation College. Midland’s 2017 Homecoming opponent is McPherson College in a 5 p.m. game at Heedum Field on September 16th.
Conference play will open up on the road for the Warriors at Northwestern College on September 23rd, followed by the first GPAC home contest on September 26th.
On October 18th, Midland will look to avenge an overtime upset-win by Concordia in the 2016 postseason on the Warriors’ home field. Senior Day is set for the regular season finale on October 28th.
The Lady Warriors posted a record of 15-5 (8-2 GPAC) last year for their most wins since the 2009 campaign. Seven of Midland’s eight All-GPAC selections will return in 2017 including First Teamer Nayeli Rodriguez. As a freshman in 2016, Rodriguez set single-season program records with 22 goals, 11 assists and 55 points.