Midland selected 3rd in GPAC Poll

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The 2017 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) preseason volleyball coaches’ poll has been released. Midland University has been tabbed third in the preseason poll behind Hastings College and Dordt College.

The GPAC preseason poll remained in the same order as the 2017 NAIA postseason poll with 2016 national champion, Hastings College, holding the top spot. Dordt College was ranked No. 2 in the NAIA postseason poll and Midland was ranked No. 3.

In the GPAC preseason poll, Hastings received 96 total points and seven of the 11 first-place votes. Dordt totaled 86 points with three first-place votes, and Midland garnered 84 points. Northwestern College totaled 75 points along with the final first-place vote.

The Lady Warriors are coming off a 31-4 (14-2 GPAC) season in which they shared the conference regular season title and reached the NAIA Final Four for the first time in program history. MU’s .886 winning percentage last year was its highest in program history.

Midland returns First Team All-American selections Jessica Peters and Priscilla O’Dowd from last year’s record-breaking team. Peters ranked 19th in the NAIA a year ago with 1,329 assists and O’Dowd ranked 21st with 491 kills.

The Lady Warriors open their new campaign with a trio of matches at the Viterbo Tournament on August 18-19. First serve of the 2017 season is set for 1 p.m. against Carroll College in La Crosse, Wisconsin.