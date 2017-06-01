Midland releases 2017 Volleyball Schedule

FREMONT, Neb. – Midland University volleyball head coach Paul Giesselmann has officially released the team’s 2017 schedule. The 2016 NAIA National Semifinalist Lady Warriors’ full schedule includes three tournaments and nine home matches.

Midland continues its tradition of annually playing one of the toughest schedules in the country this upcoming season with nine matches slated against teams that qualified for the 2016 NAIA National Championship.

Midland spent six weeks ranked No. 1 in the 2016 NAIA Coaches’ Poll and concluded the year ranked No. 3 in the Postseason Poll – the highest in program history. The Warriors’ 2017 schedule consists of 11 teams ranked or receiving votes in that poll. Fifteen of Midland’s 26 total matches are scheduled against those opponents.

“We’re excited to present our team with another challenging schedule with the ultimate goal of preparing to return to the national tournament at the end of the season,” Giesselmann said. “I know our girls are also anticipating the home opener and all of our matches in Fremont as a chance to showcase our conference as the best in the country. We’ve received incredible fan support from the students and community over the past several years, and expect the same type of electric home atmosphere t against this season.”

Midland opens its 2017 slate at the Viterbo University tournament on August 18th against a trio of ranked opponents: No. 21 Carroll College, No. 9 Viterbo and No. 10 Grand View University.

The Warriors’ home opener at the Wikert Event Center is set for Friday, August 23 against Peru State College at 7 p.m.

Midland will then hit the road for Chicago and the SXU/TCC Crossover Tournament on August 25-26, followed by the Labor Day Classic at Bellevue University on September 1-2.

The Warriors’ GPAC schedule begins at home on September 6th against Concordia and Midland wraps up that three-match homestand with its 2017 Homecoming contest against Dakota Wesleyan University on Saturday, September 16.

Midland’s final regular season home match is slated for Wednesday, October 25 against the defending National Champion Hastings College Broncos.

The 2017 GPAC Postseason Tournament is scheduled for November 4-11 with the NAIA National Championship set for November 28-December 2 in Sioux City, Iowa.

The 2017 Midland squad will be looking to make its fifth straight appearance at the national tournament and will be led by returning All-Americans Jessica Peters and Priscilla O’Dowd. The 2016 Warriors won the GPAC regular season championship for the first time in program history and posted a program-best .886 winning percentage (31-4).

Last season, Midland averaged 1,123 fans per home match and set a new Wikert Event Center record with a crowd of 2,088 on October 5, 2016.