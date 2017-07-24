Midland Men’s Hockey releases schedule

FREMONT, Neb. – Midland University head men’s hockey coach Jason Cirone has officially announced the Warriors’ 2017-18 schedule.

Midland’s full slate consists of 37 total games and 17 home contests at Sidner Ice Arena. Twenty-two of those games are against opponents that were ranked in the ACHA DI Top 25 to conclude the 2016-17 season.

The Warriors open their new campaign on the road at No. 10 Robert Morris (Ill.) on September 15-16. Midland’s home opener is slated for Friday, September 22 in Fremont to begin a two-game series against No. 18 University of Jamestown.

Midland’s longest home stand of the season begins on November 3-4 with the University of Denver, followed by a two-game set with Nebraska on November 10-11, and concludes with a weekend series against Alabama on December 1-2.

On February 16-17, Midland will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada to take on UNLV for a pair of games during the Rebels inaugural season. Those games are scheduled to be played in the T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The Warriors’ final home game of the regular season is scheduled for Friday, March 2 to begin a home-and-home series with No. 5 Iowa State University.

Midland will travel to No. 1 Central Oklahoma University on October 13-14 to take on the defending ACHA DI National Champions.

Midland was ranked No. 15 in the final ACHA DI poll after appearing in the National Championship Tournament for the first time in program history. The Warriors earned a 4-3 win over Syracuse at nationals before their historic season came to an end in the second round. MU went 22-16 in its third season as a varsity program.