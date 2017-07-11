Midland Men’s Golf Recruiting Class Announced

Fremont, Neb. – Midland University men’s golf coach Nick Swaney has announced the signing of four incoming freshmen for the Warriors’ upcoming 2017-18 season.

Brandt Andress, Jake Butler, Steven Martin and Will Schmidt have all committed to Midland University and will be on campus this fall to begin their collegiate academic and athletic careers.

Andress was a two-time Nebraska Class A state qualifier while at Omaha Westside High School.

Butler, a four-year varsity player at Niwot High School in Colorado, led his team to its first-ever qualifier at the Team State Championship. He was a two-time 4A state qualifier and was ranked in the Top 25 golfers in the Rocky Mountain Region.

Martin, a Shenandoah, Iowa native was 2017 Second Team All-State honoree. He shot 75-71 to tie for ninth place at the 2017 Iowa 2A State Championship.

Schmidt recorded multiple Top 5 finishes while at Papillion-LaVista High School in his career.

The Midland University men’s golf team led the NAIA with six Scholar-Athletes in 2016-17 and finished fourth in the race for the conference championship. The Warriors have had an individual win or finish as the runner-up for GPAC medalist honors in each of the last two seasons