Midland Men’s and Women’s Basketball Players named to All-GPAC Teams

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) has announced its 2016-17 All-Conference Men’s Basketball Teams. Midland University’s Damon Overton and Alex Starkel were each named to the All-GPAC First Team.

Diamontae McKinley received Second Team honors while Chase Parsons garnered Honorable Mention recognition.

Overton, a former AII All-Conference selection, averaged 17.6 points per game during GPAC play this season which ranked eighth in the league. The senior guard led the Warriors with 126 total assists and ranked fourth in the GPAC with 4.2 assists per game.

Starkel, a four-time All-GPAC selection, receives First Team honors for the third straight season. The Norfolk, Nebraska native averaged a career-best 16 points per game, sharing the team lead with Overton this season. Starkel moved into third-place on Midland’s all-time scoring list this year, and enters the national tournament with 1,871 career points.

McKinley, a senior from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, averaged 15.8 points per game on 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc. His 110 total three-pointers made set a new Midland single-season record and ranked fourth in the NAIA this year. McKinley also set a new single-game program record with nine three-pointers on February 18th against Morningside.

Parsons, a junior from San Diego, California, appeared in 24 games for Midland this season and averaged 9.3 points per game off the bench. He shot 43.2 percent from downtown to lead the team and rank eighth in the GPAC.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) has announced its 2016-17 All-Conference Women’s Basketball Teams. Joelle Overkamp headlined the selections for Midland University, earning All-GPAC First Team honors for the first time in her career.

Megan Kucks was named to the All-GPAC Second Team while freshman Amanda Hansen garnered Honorable Mention recognition.

Overkamp and Kucks, both juniors, led Midland’s youthful resurgence this season as the Lady Warriors (15-15) posted their first .500 or better record since the 2002-03 campaign.

A Papillion, Nebraska native, Overkamp, led Midland in scoring for the second straight season. She was a Second Team All-GPAC selection last year. Overkamp’s 16.9 points per game ranked third in the GPAC this season. Her career-best 75 steals ranked 23rd in the NAIA this year.

Overkamp joined the Lady Warriors’ 1,000-point club this season and concludes the year with 1,155 points which ranks 20th all-time. If she maintains her scoring average from the past two seasons, Overkamp should crack the Top 5 of that list in her senior campaign.

Kucks, a 2015-16 All-GPAC Honorable Mention, scored a career-high 424 points this year. She netted a career-best 31 points against College of Saint Mary on November 22nd.

The Omaha, Nebraska native set single-season program records for free throws made in a game (20) and free throws in a season (156). Kucks’ 81.7 percent clip from the charity stripe ranked 25th in the country this year.

Hansen burst onto the scene in her rookie campaign, appearing in all 30 games and starting in nine this year. The West Point, Nebraska product ranked third on the team with 9.4 points per game.