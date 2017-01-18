Midland Men down Grace

FREMONT, Neb. – Seniors Damon Overton and Alex Starkel combined for 57 points as No. 19 Midland University outlasted Grace University, 91-84, at the Wikert Event Center on Wednesday night.

“We knew this wasn’t going to be an easy non-conference game as Grace has some good players who know how to score,” said head coach Oliver Drake. “I thought Alex and Damon were both really big time for us tonight and produced for us in a lot of facets. Nick [Wood] also had another nice game for us as he continues to play well.”

The Grace Royals didn’t make things easy for the Warriors, streaking out to a 17-10 lead midway through the first half. The Royals, who have a Top 25 victory on their resume this season, shot 57 percent in the opening half and only trailed Midland by one at halftime, 37-36.

A layup by Starkel at the 5:20 mark knotted the score at 25-25 and the Norfolk native’s hook shot in the lane closed the first half to give MU its one-point edge at the break. Starkel and Overton combined for 12 of Midland’s final 14 points in the first half of play.

A three-pointer by Diamontae McKinley extended the MU lead to 73-66 with 8:02 left in the second half as the Warriors appeared ready to break the game open, but the Royals continued to knock down shots with their up-tempo offense.

Grace cut its deficit to 77-74 with 5:18 remaining before a three-pointer by Washawn Watson halted the Royals’ momentum. From that point it was once again Overton and Starkel who did the bulk of the work to seal the victory, accounting for Midland’s final 11 points.

“Washawn’s basket was huge for us there, and then our two seniors continued to carry us to the finish line,” Drake added.

Overton added six assits and a pair of steals to his stat line while Starkel chipped in six rebounds and four assists. Nick Wood recorded his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Midland improves to 16-5 on the year, matching last season’s win total, with its sixth straight victory. Grace falls to 11-9.

The Warriors resume conference play on Saturday at home against Dordt College. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. in Fremont.