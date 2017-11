The Midland Men’s Basketball team beat Evangel 74-70 at the Concordia Cattle Classic in Seward on Friday while the women lost 71-58 at Central Methodist.

Nick Wood led the men with 22 points while Joelle Overkamp had 14 for the women.

The Warrior men face Mount Mercy in the Classic at noon on Saturday while the women take on Missouri Valley on the road at 3:00 p.m.