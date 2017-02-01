Midland Men and Women lose on road

(click on news/podcast tab above to hear interview) In honor of American Heart Month in February, the American Heart Association will host its annual Lincoln Red Dress Dash...
(NEW YORK) -- Police in North Dakota have ordered dozens of "rogue" protesters to vacate the property of the North Dakota Access Pipeline.Police officers with representatives ...
(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. military has concluded that this weekend's deadly raid in Yemen "likely killed" civilians, possibly including children.The casualties appear to have res...
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the following statement after meeting with President Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture nominee, former Governor Sonny Per...
The Omaha Men's Basketball team beat South Dakota 91-83 at home Wednesday night. The Mavericks stopped a two-game skid with the win, and also avenged a loss against the Coy...
(NEW YORK) -- Alabama football is once again the kings of recruiting, bringing in the top-rated class in the country for the fifth time in six years.The Crimson Tide brought i...
(WASHINGTON) -- A draft of an executive order on "religious freedom" is circulating inside the Trump administration, outlining a potential weakening of protections designed to...
(HOUSTON) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger will return as the voice of the mobile action game Mobile Strike, and Melissa McCarthy, who already voices ads for the Kia Niro cross...
(SEATTLE) -- Amazon will create more than 2,000 new jobs at a facility in Kentucky, the company announced on Tuesday.According to a press release, the company will build an ai...
(PITTSBURGH) -- Low levels of chlorine at a single test site prompted the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to issue a boil water advisory for approximately 100,000 custome...
NHL Tuesday's Games Columbus 6, N.Y. Rangers 4 Carolina 5, Philadelphia 1 Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 2 N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 2 New Jersey 4, Detroit 3 Boston 4, Tam...
