Midland Men and Women lose on road | KTIC Radio

Midland Men and Women lose on road

BY Jeff Axtell | February 1, 2017
Both the Midland Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams lost at Hastings Wednesday night.
The Warrior men fell 88-72 while the women lost 76-62.
Both teams are next in action on Saturday when they host Dakota Wesleyan at 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.
