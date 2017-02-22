Midland Men and Women lose GPAC Tournament Openers

FREMONT, Neb. – No. 17 Midland University was eliminated from the conference tournament by (RV) Morningside College in a 100-90 setback on Wednesday night at the Wikert Event Center. The GPAC quarterfinals marked the first time the Warriors have surrendered 100 points in a game this season.

“This was a disappointing loss in the fact that we did not defend at all tonight,” said head coach Oliver Drake. “We didn’t control the things that we were capable of, but we just lost to a 21-win team who shot incredibly well tonight. We’ll use this time off to get healthy as we prepare for the likelihood of advancing to nationals.”

The two teams traded buckets all night in the up-tempo contest as the Mustangs shot 66 percent in the victory compared to a 61 percent clip by Midland. Both teams also hovered around a 60-percent effort from downtown with Morningside knocking down 70 percent of its first-half triples to take a 52-47 lead into halftime.

The Mustangs continued to burry shots from three-point land early in the second half, stretching their lead to 65-53 at the 15:35 mark. Morningside opened the second half by going 5-for-5 from the field and opened up a 12-point advantage.

Morningside continue to lead by 12 until the 12-minute mark on the clock when Diamontae McKinley drilled a three-pointer to spark a Warrior rally. The senior guard hit back-to-back treys and freshman Ryan Williams followed suit from downtown to slash the MU deficit to 71-68.

Ryan Tegtmeier stopped the bleeding for Morningside by answering with a three-pointer on the other end. A layup by Clayton Shepard at the 9:54 mark made it a 74-70 game, but seven straight Mustang points once again gave Morningside a double-digit lead.

Midland was able to cut its deficit back to seven points with 3:24 remaining in the contest, but Morningside would not be denied.

Tegtmeier and McKinley led their respective teams with 21 points apiece. Alex Starkel added 18 points for MU while Chase Parsons scored 15 on 5-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Shepard added 10 points and led the Warriors with six rebounds.

McKinley set a new Midland single-season record, finishing the game with his 110th made three-pointer.

Midland falls to 21-9 with the loss and Morningside improves to 21-9 while advancing to the conference tournament semifinals.

The Warriors current national ranking puts MU in good position for a National Tournament berth. The official field for nationals will be announced on March 1st.

SEWARD, Neb. – No. 2 Concordia University dispatched of upset-minded Midland University in the GPAC women’s basketball quarterfinals on Wednesday night, 88-69. The Lady Warriors held their own against the national powerhouse, playing stride-for-stride with the Bulldogs over the final three quarters.

Concordia upended Midland by 57 points in the team’s last meeting, but only outscored the Warriors by five points over the final 30 minutes of play on Wednesday.

“I was really proud of our effort tonight,” said head coach Shawn Gilbert. “We struggled for a stretch in the first quarter, which proved to be the difference. The problem with this team is, once you get down to Concordia they make it very difficult to come back. Every time we made a run to close the gap, Concordia either hit a big shot or came up with an offensive rebound.”

The Bulldogs essentially put the game away in the opening quarter by outscoring the Warriors, 25-11. Midland did not back down from the early deficit though and hung with Concordia for the duration of the night.

Concordia led by 15 points at halftime and carried a 73-53 lead into the fourth quarter, but Midland battled until the very end and outscored the Bulldogs by a count of 16-15 over the final quarter.

The Bulldogs forced 19 Midland turnovers and converted those miscues into 28 points offensively. Concordia also scored 20 second-chance points in the game.

Freshman Amanda Hansen led scorers with 26 points to go along with eight rebounds. Joelle Overkamp chipped 22 points and seven boards.

Midland graduates a pair of seniors from the 2016-17 team; Chansea Nelson and Miranda Paul.

“I’m really proud of what this team accomplished this season and am grateful to have had the opportunity to coach Chansea and Miranda,” Gilbert added. “Those two seniors represent everything this program stands for as great student-athletes.”

The Lady Warriors’ conclude the season with a 15-15 record which stands as Midland’s first .500 or better mark since the 2003-04 campaign.