The Midland Softball team dropped a doubleheader at Hastings on Monday, falling 13-2 and 15-0 in 5 innings.

The Warriors are now 12-18 overall and 2-6 in the GPAC.

Morningside returns to action on Thursday, taking on Mount Marty on the road in a doubleheader set to start at 4:00 p.m.