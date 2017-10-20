Midland loses in five to Northwestern

FREMONT, Neb. – Midland University did their best to hand Northwestern College their second conference loss on Friday night. In a contest of two top ten nationally ranked teams, each showed their grit in the five set match. The Red Raiders did just enough to edge out a win on the Warriors home court. Midland is now 17-6 (10-3 GPAC) while Northwestern moves to 24-2 (11-1).

“I was disappointed that we couldn’t seal either of the first two games,” commented coach Paul Giesselmann. “We came out and almost had game one and then were up again in game two and let them go on a big run to take 2-0 lead. I was very proud of how our team responded against the No. 3 team in the country. They very easily could’ve quit but instead our girls showed the level of play they are capable of and took control of the match in game three and four. We had a chance to win in game five. Northwestern just made one or two more plays than we did and that was difference in the match.”

In set one Midland nearly overcame a large amount of errors to win the opening game. Trailing 22-19 they came back to tie Northwestern 24-24 before a pair of errors by the Warriors gifted the game to the visitors. Midland had eight attacking errors along with service and a receiving error to seal their fate.

Set two wasn’t much cleaner as they again got in their own way with more errors. Northwestern took advantage of the miscues to take the set 25-17 and a two game lead into the set break. Midland hit -.025 in the opening sets compared to the Red Raiders who struck for .169 percent.

The Warriors must’ve hit the reset button the locker room because they looked like a completely different team after the ten minute break.

In the third they limited their errors to just seven (hitting, serving and receiving) on their way to a dominating 25-14 victory. They hit .345 in the set with 14 kills and 5 blocks. The Red Raiders didn’t know what hit them as they hit -.111 in the set as they had 10 hitting errors.

The fourth was even more impressive from the home team as they bumped their hitting mark up to .375 on another 13 kills. They added four more blocks as well in the 25-15 rout.

During set five’s race to 15, neither team had more than a two point advantage. Midland would score and gain momentum then Northwestern would answer right back. With the exception of point number seven, the two teams were tied at every step along way from 1 to 11. That’s when Northwestern took their second two score lead. Midland couldn’t quite regroup in time as the Red Raiders won the decisive set 15-13.

Midland finished the night hitting .151 while Northwester put up their lowest hitting number of the year, .090. The Warriors also out blocked the Red Raiders 13 to 9.

Coordinating the attack for Midland was Jessica Peters. She had 43 set assists to go with thee kills of her own. Defensively she added 12 digs for her tenth double-double of the season.

Priscilla O’Dowd and Jenny Bair were on the end of the bulk of those assists as they each reached double figures in kills. O’Dowd had 15 while Bair knocked home 12.

The Warriors were without the services of Jessica Nekl tonight but had two newcomers step up and fill her shoes. Jaisa Russell, who served as the Warriors’ libero, had 13 digs while Mackenzie Wecker dug up a dozen.

“We’ll get back after it in practice on Monday and keep working to get better,” stated coach Giesselmann. “I feel like our team is starting to get ready to play its best ball in postseason.”

Up next for Midland will be another top ten battle. The Warriors will host No. 5-ranked Hastings (19-1, 11-1 GPAC) on Wednesday for Senior Night. Prior to the 7:30 p.m. match inside Wikert Event Center we will honor our senior class.