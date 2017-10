The Midland Volleyball Team lost 3-1 at home to Hastings Wednesday night.

The Broncos won set one 26-24, and sets three and four 25-14 and 25-11 after dropping set two 25-21.

Priscilla O’Dowd paced the Warriors with 12 kills while Maggie Hiatt added 11.

Midland travels to Sioux Center, Iowa on Saturday to battle 6th ranked Dordt at 5:00 p.m.