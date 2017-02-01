Midland Football 2017 Recruiting Class

FREMONT, Neb. – In a renewed effort to recruit the best talent in its own backyard, Midland University has announced its initial 2017 recruiting class which features 41 student-athletes from the Cornhusker State.

“Our staff is very excited about this incoming class of young men,” said head coach Jeff Jamrog. “Our goal was to attract the top talent in Nebraska and the surrounding area that fit the culture of excellence of our football program here at Midland University. Our staff did an outstanding job of building relationships with our incoming signees. The young men joining our program are excellent student-athletes, but more importantly men of high character. Our vision for this group of recruits is to help our program reach greater heights both on and off the field.”

The recruiting class announced on Wednesday includes 46 total student-athletes. The entire list can be found below.

Name/Previous School/Hometown

Zach Acamo/Bellevue East/Bellevue, Neb.

Keylan Beller/Mount Michael/Omaha, Neb.

Theo Blum/Bishop Neumann/Wahoo, Neb.

Mason Bogacz/Millard North/Omaha, Neb.

Zane Boswell/Blair HS/Blair, Neb.

Darryl Dave/SD Mesa College/Menifee, Calif.

Jake Dinges/Papillion La Vista/Papillion, Neb.

Brady Doblar/Millard North/Omaha, Neb.

Colton Drage/Central City HS/Central City, Neb.

Alex Dubas/Cross Country HS/Stromsburg, Neb.

Dalton Ebertowski/Lincoln HS/ Council Bluffs, Iowa

Robert Farber/Lincoln Pius/Lincoln, Neb.

Reagan Freeman/Papio South/Papillion, Neb.

Brenden Gerlach/Milford HS/Milford, Neb.

Justin Grabowski/Gross Catholic/Omaha, Neb.

Spencer Graham/Lincoln High/Lincoln, Neb.

Camdon Griffiths/Millard West/Millard, Neb.

Justice Hilding/Omaha Central/Omaha, Neb.

Jake Hoatson/Shelby-Rising City/Shelby, Neb.

Logan Hoyt/Iowa Western CC/Plattsmouth, Neb.

Alex Irwin/Gretna HS/Gretna, Neb.

Will Jackson/Skutt HS/Omaha, Neb.

Andrew Klement/Bishop Neumann/Wahoo, Neb.

Brock Larsen/Iowa Western CC/Des Moines, Iowa

Chandler Lipsys/Fremont High/Fremont, Neb.

Riley McMillan/Elkhorn HS/Elkhorn, Neb.

Andrew Miller/Broken Bow HS/Broken Bow, Neb.

Kendrick Parker/Omaha North/Omaha, Neb.

Jordan Pebeck/Grand Island Central Catholic/Grand Island, Neb.

Justin Pedersen/Millard North/Omaha, Neb.

Dawson Poessnecker/North Bend HS/Ames, Neb.

David Richardson/Papillion La Vista/Papillion, Neb.

Cody Ritterbush/Millard North/Omaha, Neb.

Nathan Rock/Logan View HS/Fremont, Neb.

Tristin Rzeknoski/Beatrice HS/Beatrice, Neb.

Rion Santamaria/Santa Ana College/ Yorba Linda, Calif.

Ethan Sherman/Crete HS/Crete, Neb.

Brenden Simpson/Beatrice HS/Beatrice, Neb.

Greyson Skrobecki/Waverly HS/Waverly, Neb.

Connor Smith/Pius X/Lincoln, Neb.

Cody Thompson/Omaha Concordia/Omaha, Neb.

Cooper Todd/McCool Junction/York, Neb.

Logan Vie/Arlington HS/Arlington, Neb.

Dajour Willis/Ralston HS/Ralston, Neb.

Luke Ziepke/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn, Neb.

Mike Seawell

The Warriors’ 2017 schedule will be released in the coming weeks.